PR-B Family Center 20th anniversary: Looking to the future

Personally, that means for me whether or not I'm being the best me I can be, if I'm making a difference in the community and if I'm living up to the walk I've been given.

Our volunteers at the Pine River-Backus Family Center are our greatest gift of all, donating 2,537 hours to date this year. We are very grateful for the generous cash donations of individuals, groups, churches and businesses in our community to our family center, including the food shelf.

In-kind donations to the food shelf (food, fresh garden vegetables, miscellaneous toiletries, soap, pet food) are already up to 46,812 pounds. This includes the generosity of Supervalu in Pequot Lakes, Family Market, Pine River Bakery, Ruby's Pantry, summer garden surpluses from local farmers and caring community members.

This means what the community is doing for us is pretty great.

What about the future? In order for the family center to continue to provide quality programs and accessibility to other services, we depend on your donations - our fellow community members. When you think about your end-of-the-year giving dollars, please consider that a donation to the family center will support our Home Visiting Program, the food shelf, children's programming, the Working Together Coalition to prevent teen alcohol, drug and tobacco usage, just to name a few. That's a lot of bang for your buck!

Thank your for sending your support to PO Box 1, Pine River, MN 56474. To volunteer or for more information, call 218-587-4292.

Kathleen Stephan is a volunteer at the Pine River-Backus Family Center who will contribute stories as the family center celebrates its 20th anniversary.