Volunteer Opportunities for December

Following are area volunteer opportunities.

BRAINERD LAKES AREA WOMEN OF TODAY—Becky, blawt@hotmail.com or www.brainerdlakesareawomenoftoday.com

Volunteers/members wanted—Volunteers are needed for events and projects to raise money for our area. "Having Fun, Making a Difference in Our Community"

BRAINERD LAKES AREA EARLY CHILDHOOD COALITION — Shannon, 218-251-4234, shannon.wheeler@ISD181.org

Office Assistant—Help with secretarial tasks. This may include updating computer database and organizing files and binders. Various days and hours available.

BRAINERD SCHOOL DISTRICT/K-12—Jennifer Rushin, 218-454-6929, jennifer.rushin@isd181.org

School Volunteers—Assist with reading, math, spelling, general classroom needs, office needs; No experience necessary. Hours 8:30 - 2:30 pm M-F, days and times, # of hours-very flexible, one-on-one or in small groups.

BRAINERD SALVATION ARMY—Linda Loftis, Food Shelf Coordinator, 218-829-1120, linda_loftis@usc.salvationarmy.org

Food Distribution Volunteers—Volunteers will assemble food boxes for our clients and will roll carts from the pantry out to the delivery area, where they will add bread and fresh produce. Volunteers will need to be able to lift or slide boxes (weigh about 30-35 pounds) off the prep counter and onto the carts. Volunteers will need to be in good physical condition. A shift lasts from approximately 10-3:30pm. We are currently looking for volunteers who can work on call and on short notice to replace other volunteers as needed. Volunteers may also choose to work a regular weekly shift if desired.

Thrift Store Associate—Help with unloading donations, cleaning, hanging, pricing and sorting. Mon, Wed and Fri.

BREATH OF LIFE—218-822-3296

Program Assistant—Assist with crafts, music, storytelling, reading, clean-up, serving "goodies" and beverages. Help elderly participants with coats/hats, walkers, canes and wheelchairs. Mon through Fri 9-4pm. Hours and days are flexible.

Driver—Need volunteer drivers to pick-up/deliver clients to and from the program. No special license is needed and a van is provided.

Card player—We need volunteers to play 500, cribbage, and other various card games with a few of our clients. Two days per week.

CARE N SHARE CAFE IN EMILY—Chef Paul Fleming, 763-360-5268, FlemingHatchery@gmail.com

Team members needed for meal prep and serving: We need individuals or groups to prepare evening meals at least one Weds afternoon per month. No experience necessary. There are several shifts of work depending on your preference. Arrive at 1:45pm to help our chef prepare his menu and food, or at about 4pm to help pack meals to be delivered and serve participants. Other crews work the dish washer, vacuum, sweep, mop and take out the trash.

CENTRAL LAKES MOTHERS OF PRESCHOOLERS (MOPS) IN NISSWA—Hilary Johnson, 218-330-2403, CentralLakesMOPS@gmail.com

MOPPETS childcare volunteers—We are looking for loving, dedicated volunteers to help care for infants to preschoolers during our Central Lakes MOPS meetings for the 2016-17 year at Lutheran Church of the Cross in Nisswa. Our MOPPETS childcare program provides quality childcare during MOPS meetings so our moms feel confident their children are safe, making friends and having fun. Children are divided into age groups and are involved in activities that include Bible stories, crafts, music and play. Meetings run from 9-11:30am the first and third Mondays September through May, starting Sept. 15.

CENTRAL MN ADULT & TEEN CHALLENGE—218- 833-8777

Mentors - We are looking for volunteers who are willing to mentor or help our program staff, teach a craft or tutor, stuff envelopes, put up drywall, drive a bus or fix an electrical circuit. No matter the way in which you get involved, the opportunities are numerous, and the rewards are endless.

CENTRAL MN COUNCIL BOY SCOUTS—Kenneth R. Toole 218-780-0694 kenneth.toole@scouting.org

Leaders—We are always looking for adults to be leaders and help with our Boy Scout Troops and Cub Scout Packs. Please call or email to get more details.

CIRCLE OF PARENTS—Roxy Foster 763-244-1401 rfoster@pcamn.org

Facilitator and Children's Program Volunteers - This is a weekly support and education group for anyone in a parenting role. Meetings are in Brainerd and Crosby. Parents can attend voluntarily as they seek to improve their parenting skills through mutual self help. Seeking volunteers to facilitate the parents group and to help with the children's program. Not necessary to be a parent educator. Facilitator and children's program training and stipend are available.

Transportation Assistance—Volunteers are needed to provide transportation for some of our families to/from our weekly meetings.

COMMON GOODS THRIFT STORE/BRIDGES OF HOPE—218-824-0923 or Andrea at the Crosslake store 218-692-7682

Thrift Store Associates—Volunteers needed to restock sales floor, clean and organize merchandise, pick up large donations once a month and offer support to Common Goods staff. Mon through Sat. 10-6 pm. Flexible days and hours are available.

CONFIDENCE LEARNING CENTER—Mary Harder, 218-828-2344 ext. 209, mary@campconfidence.com

Cabin Deep Cleaning—Looking for help to do light cleaning in our house-keeping style cabins: wash dishes, counters, cupboards, etc. Dec 6-7th from 9-3pm,

CRISIS LINE & REFERRAL SERVICE—Mary, 828-4515, mary.crisisline@brainerd.net

Line Volunteer—To listen, ask questions and guide callers to local resources and empower them to call. Sometimes to be a listening ear. Two shifts per month. Shifts are: 7-12pm, 12-5pm, 5-10pm, 10-7am.

CROSSLAKE LIBRARY—Kim Larson, 218-692-7323

Library Assistants — We are looking for a few good volunteers to work a variety of jobs. We offer a flexible schedule that fits your lifestyle. Some of the duties available include checking books in and out, helping patrons who need assistance with computers, processing books, or helping with our children's programs. We are open Mon-Sat. Each shift is usually 3 hours, but you are welcome to work more or less than that depending on your availability.

CROW WING COUNTY COMMUNITY SERVICES—Child Support Division, Julie Herbst, 218-824-1264

Navigator—We are seeking volunteers to help individuals navigate through the child support system. Volunteers will assist with completing paperwork, setting up court dates, and getting paperwork mailed out timely. Training will be provided by staff and hours and days of service will be flexible.

CROW WING COUNTY COMMUNITY SERVICES—Transportation, Patty Ludwig, 218-824-1191

Volunteer Drivers—We are seeking volunteers throughout Crow Wing County to help people with transportation to/from medical and miscellaneous appointments. Mileage reimbursement is provided depending on the transport and you choose which rides you would like to do.

CROW WING COUNTY HISTORICAL MUSEUM—Pam Nelson, 218-829-3268

Museum Greeters—Museum greeters for front desk on alternating Saturdays from 1-3pm.

On Call Volunteers—Volunteers needed to assist with various projects.

CROW WING COUNTY JAIL—Miranda, 218-822-7067, miranda.neuwirth@crowwing.us

Video Visitation Volunteer—We are looking for volunteers that have an interest in conducting our jail visiting program. M,W,F 12-4pm and T,Th 6:15-10pm.

CUYUNA RANGE YOUTH CENTER—Alicia Evans, 218-545-6575, www.cuyunarangeyouthcenter.org

Mentors—Volunteer with old and new friends in a mentoring style with youth grades 5th & 6th and 7th-12th. It is a great way to give back to the community. Training and guidance with experienced volunteers will be provided.

CUYUNA REGIONAL CARE CENTER—Ali Meyer, 218-546-4353

Caring Volunteers—Field trip helpers, music players, social hour greeters, mail delivery and readers to read to our residents. Positions are available Mon -Sun 7:30am-7:30pm. Hours are flexible.

DORCAS—Skip Terhark 218-828-2811

Thrift Store Associate — Help with unloading donations, cleaning, hanging, pricing and sorting. Mon and Thurs from 10-4pm.

ESSENTIA HEALTH-ST JOSEPH'S MEDICAL CENTER—Deb Anderson, 218-828-7610, deb.anderson@essentiahealth.org

Clinic Greeter—Our Brainerd clinic is in need of a greeter to direct visitors to the right spot and provide coffee to those who request a cup. T, W-F 8-12pm.

Escort—Volunteer in main lobby to escort people to area of hospital they need to go. M-F 8-12 or 12-3pm.

Office Worker—Complete a variety of office work; filing, collating, organizing. M-F 8-12pm.

Mail Delivery—Delivering inter office mail, incoming mail and other requests from departments at either the Baxter or Brainerd Clinic.

Piano player—Experience piano player needed 11-1pm. any day of the week

EVERGREEN CEMETERY ASSOCIATION—Karen Lentz, 218-829-5898, evergreencem@brainerd.net

Groundskeepers—Volunteers are needed to help with the upkeep of our grounds.

Board member—We are seeking candidates who are lot owners and interested in serving on our board.

Office Support—We are in need of 1 individual who would be available to assist with various office support duties on a flexible schedule.

FOSTER GRANDPARENT/SENIOR COMPANION PROGRAM—Marcia Ferris 218-839-6650 Marcia.Ferris@lssmn.org

FGP—1:1 attention to children in schools, Headstart, shelters, pre-schools. Age 55+, Tax-free stipend, meals, mileage and volunteer liability insurance provided. Mon-Fri 15 hours per week.

SCP—Retirees helping at-risk seniors continue living independently. Age 55+, Tax-free stipend/ meals/mileage and volunteer liability insurance provided. Mon-Fri 15 hours per week.

GARRISON CAREGIVERS—320-692-5399. Please call between core hours noted below.

Food Shelf - We are looking for energetic volunteers who are willing to assist with the distribution of food on Tues and Thurs. 1-5 pm.

Thrift Store - Proceeds from the thrift store are used to support our food shelf. Volunteers are needed for the 3 hour shifts on Thurs-Sat 10-4 pm.

GIRL SCOUTS OF MINNESOTA & WISCONSIN LAKES AND PINES—Monica Husen, 218-270-4859, mhusen@gslakesandpines.org

Troop Meetings, Events and Day Camp—We are looking for volunteers to help with our Troops, Events and Day Camp that are held throughout the year. To find out more please give us a call.

GOOD SAMARITAN HOSPICE PROGRAM—Mary Fedor, mfedor@good-sam.com, 218-963-9452

Hospice Volunteer—Provide in-home services to the terminally ill patients and their families, through listening, one on one visiting, reading and support. Days/hours to fit your schedule.

GOOD SAMARITAN SOCIETY-BETHANY—Rosita Musasizi, rmusasiz@good-sam.com, 218-825-2502

Gift/Coffee Shop Volunteer—Training provided. Light duty and must have excellent customer service. Plenty of time to socialize with residents and visitors. Great time to meet new friends and create memories while helping out and making a difference.

Garden Helpers—Our residents likes being out in our garden. It brings smile to their faces and it is priceless! Help bring a smile by helping to keep our garden looking beautiful!

Hospitality Cart Host—We are looking for some friendly individuals to take around the hospitality cart in the morning and afternoon one or more days of the week. This is a great way to meet people, do some visiting, and make someone smile with a cookie and some coffee. Times are 10 am and 2 pm.

GOOD SAMARITAN SOCIETY-SAMARITAN HOUSES—Linette Stone, Activity Dir., Elmwood and Oakwood Samaritan Houses; or Krista Hubbard, Activity Dir., Birchwood Samaritan House 218-855-6644

Musicians—Looking for volunteers/groups that would enjoy sharing their musical talents with residents, church groups, choirs, dance groups, etc.

GOOD SAMARITAN SOCIETY-WOODLAND—Lisa Strange, Volunteer Coordinator, lstrange@good-sam.com, 218-855-6615

Friends—We are looking for volunteers to come in and spend one on one time with our residents. Also we are looking for volunteers to come in on Saturday and Sunday about 10 am to visit, serve coffee and a treat.

Nails—Our ladies in the Care Center like to look pretty by having their nails done, we are looking for some volunteers to come in and help with that.

Escorts—We are looking for volunteers to escort our residents to off campus to appointments.

HALLETT COTTAGES-ARBOR—Lori Smedstad, 218-545-8534

Various Opportunities—One-on-one visits which can include piano playing, sing-a-longs, reading to the residents, craft projects, assisting residents on outings, musical performances, and table games. Opportunities for individuals and/or families, anytime of the day or evening. Organizations to sponsor monthly birthday parties.

HARMONY HOUSE OF BRAINERD—Shelley or Carrie, 218-828-4142; or Angie, 320-468-6451

Friendly Visitor—Come to visit and be a friend to our residents.

Nail Care—Assist with "Fancy Fingers" (nail care). We provide all of the supplies. Time/day convenient to your schedule.

Gift of Music—Come to play the piano or whatever musical instrument you enjoy playing!

Hospice—Two volunteers are needed to meet with a patient in their hospice program. Days and hours flexible.

HEART AND HAND THRIFT SHOP—Sandy, 218-352-6970, heartandhands@brainerd.net

Thrift Store Volunteers—We are in need of volunteers to help stock and display items in our Motley Thrift Store located at 217 3rd Ave South. Daytime hours are Wed - Sat 10-5pm.

HEARTWOOD SENIOR LIVING COMMUNITY—Lori Smedstad, 218-545-8534

Various Opportunities — We have volunteer openings ranging from personal visits, drivers for our in-house shuttle van, creating and assisting with simple crafts/activities, reading stories, writing letters, sharing your musical talents once a month or assisting residents on outings. Training and orientation are provided for all volunteer positions.

JESSIE F. HALLETT MEMORIAL LIBRARY—Judy Hanson friends@hallettlibrary.org or Peggi Besere,s 218-546-8005, www.hallettlibrary.org

JFHML Friends Foundation—Friends group needs members to support the Library with fundraising projects, including working 2 or 3 hour shifts in used bookstore: Backstreet Books. Meetings are held in large meeting room of the library 2nd Tuesday of each month from 5-6pm. Also we need volunteers to help make "repurposed book art" for our store.

JUNIOR ACHIEVEMENT—218-825-2308

Classroom Volunteers—Community members needed to volunteer in classrooms, inspiring and preparing young people to utilize their skills. Materials and training will be provided.

LAKELAND PUBLIC TELEVISION—Bob Jenkins 218-352-6629

Community Advisory Council Members — Volunteers are needed to help guide the programming and offerings of LPTV. Meetings are held by monthly in Brainerd and take only about one hour per meeting.

KINSHIP PARTNERS—218-829-4606 or toll free 877-730-5437 mail@kinshippartners.org

Mentors—Providing positive role models to youth in Crow Wing County, Southern Cass County and now the Staples/Motley area.

LAKES AREA HABITAT FOR HUMANITY—Beth Ann Norrgard, 218-828-8517

Sales Associates—Volunteers are needed to greet customers, assist shoppers making purchases, maintain a clean store, repair, sort and stock items.

Donation Receivers—Receiving volunteers help load purchases and unload donations.

Salvages/Pickup Drivers—The window to save materials, appliances, and furniture from demolition is often times very short. Please help us gather these materials and deliver them to the ReStore where they are resold and the money is invested into creating more decent, affordable housing in our community. Flexible shifts available Monday through Saturday.

LAKES AREA INTERFAITH CAREGIVERS—Colleen, 218-820-7454

Drivers—Volunteers needed to drive individuals to and from their medical appointments.

LAKES AREA LAW ENFORECMENT ASSOCIATION—Herman Bradley, 218-828-3774 www.ci.brainerd.mn.us/police/community/lalea.htm

Event support volunteers—LALEA supports the Brainerd Police Department, Baxter Police Department, and Crow Wing County Sheriff's Department as volunteers. Members assist with traffic control at the Fourth of July parade, the Brainerd Police Department's Annual Halloween Safety Event, in-line skating events, triathlons, Susan Koman Race for the Cure, the Memory Walk, 4-H Fun House and the Brainerd and Baxter Police Departments Christmas project called "Shop With A Cop".

LAKES AREA RESTORATIVE JUSTICE—218-454-4145, program.coordinator@larjp.org

Volunteer Facilitator—Volunteers needed to donate 15 hours per case and accept 4 or more cases a year. Cases can be scheduled at volunteer's convenience. Volunteers work in pairs with juveniles and their families to help restore harm that has been caused by the juvenile.

LET'S GO FISHING—Leave message at 218-454-FISH (3474)

Captain or First Mate—Recruiting volunteers to serve as captain or first mate to take seniors, veterans & disabled adults on pontoon for fishing or excursion on Bay, Gull, Pelican or Rice lakes for our 2017 season. Please call to get on the list for training in the spring.

LSS SENIOR NUTRITION PROGRAM—Candice Lindgren, 218-824-6026

Kitchen Helper—10-1pm on either Monday or Friday.

Meals on Wheels Drivers—Volunteers needed to commit to one hour shifts. Volunteers can pick the shift they would like to volunteer. Meals can be picked up between 10:30-11:00am.

MISSION QUILTERS—Virginia Christle, 218-829-7334

Volunteers—Cut, sew, tie, and pin quilt blocks for those in need within our community and our veterans. Tuesday's 11-4pm.

MOUNTED EAGLES—888-828-9920, info@mountedeagles.org or www.mountedeagles.org

Volunteers—A therapeutic riding program that provides a safe environment where individuals with special needs participate in equine-assisted activities that benefit them socially, physically and emotionally is seeking volunteers to assist in leading, side walking, grooming, tacking, cooling down and cleaning tack, etc. Come and join in the fun!

NISSWA CHAMBER OF COMMERCE—218-963-2620, shawn@nisswa.com

Event Volunteers—Travel/Information Center Assistant - This position requires knowledge of the Lakes Area and Nisswa.

NISSWA AREA HISTORICAL SOCIETY—Dick Carlson, 218-963-2432.

Greeters/Assistants - If you enjoy talking to people, then being a Greeter at our History Center is the job for you! You'll meet tourists and locals and learn some interesting history along the way. No previous knowledge of the area is necessary; we have the contents indexed or identified. We are also looking for filing archives, preparing scrapbooks, or arranging displays as well as other jobs related to the Center. The hours are flexible; work as little or often as you wish.

NEW PATHWAYS INC—John Klopfleisch, bs.pmfe@newpathwaysmn.com, 218-454-0460

Volunteers—Board of Directors, Advisory Board members, Brainerd Site Planning Committee volunteers needed.

NORTHERN LAKES SENIOR LIVING—Angelique Hayes, 218-454-2121, ahayes4@Fairview.org

Companion—Enjoy one on one time with our memory care residents: visit, bake, walk, escort, read aloud, or work on puzzles.

Gardening Enthusiast—Bring Spring early by helping residents plant an indoor garden!

Woodworkers—Create a project with residents in our new wood shop.

NORTHLAND ARBORETUM—Paulette Wozniak, 218-829-8770

Volunteers—Outdoor volunteers needed to help with Garden Maintenance.

Volunteers—Indoor volunteers to help with weekly watering/trimming of plants and Gift Shop tidying-up.

OFFICE OF OMBUDSMAN FOR LONG-TERM CARE—Jane Brink, 218-855-8587 or 1-800-657-3591, jane.m.brink@state.mn.us

Advocate—Help promote the well-being and quality of life for residents in long-term care facilities. Openings in Aitkin, Cass, Crow Wing, Hubbard, Morrison & Wadena counties.

OUR HOME—Danielle Othoudt, 320-495-3820, dothoudt@voamn.org

Mechanic—Volunteers needed the second/fourth Thursday every month from 12-3pm.

Childcare provider—Second /fourth Thursday every month from 12-3pm.

Youth Mentor—Scheduling is flexible.

PAUL BUNYAN SCENIC BYWAY ASSOC.—Lynn Scharenbroich, 218-543-4714; or Corrine Hodapp, 218-692-2025, Ext 5790

Garden and Trail—We are looking for volunteers who are willing to help with various aspects of our Linda Ulland Memorial Gardens located in Crosslake. From maintenance of gardens to facilities and everything in between, we could sure use your help.

PEQUOT LAKES AREA HISTORICAL SOCIETY—Karen Bye, 218-568-4808

Museum Greeters—We are recruiting volunteers for our 2017 season, it's a great way to meet people and share your passion for the history of Pequot Lakes.

RESPITE & CAREGIVER SUPPORT PROGRAM—Mary Smith, 218-821-4554

Respite Care Volunteer—To stay with someone age sixty or older with a chronic health condition. Provide visitation and safety while the family caregiver takes a break and gets out of the home. Flexible days and hours.

RREAL HEADQUARTERS—Pine River, MN; 218-587-4753, or visit www.rreal.org

Digital Outreach Specialist—Volunteers needed for Web and Social Media development. Schedule: Weekly volunteer to start immediately. Approximately 10 hours/week is desired. Stipend rate for volunteer position. Approved expenses reimbursed. Volunteer your experience with a local non-profit organization dedicated to using solar energy to reduce low-income fuel poverty.

RSVP VOLUNTEER SERVICES—Mike Koecheler, 218-824-1345, www.rsvpvolunteerservices.org

Visionaries—I am in need of volunteers to fill open positions with our non-profit partnership agencies. Whether you want to use your brain, back, or heart we have an opportunity for you! We specialize in matching the skills and talents of volunteers like you with needs in our community.

SALEM WEST—Greg Meyer, 218-534-4962; or Debbie MacKay, 218-851-5601, west@salemdwd.org

Delivery & Repairs—Volunteers are needed to pick up donations and deliver household goods/furniture to people in need. Tues & Thurs 8-4:30pm and as needed.

Team Members—Help us sort and clean donated household goods. Laundering clothes, organizing items, determining where they will be allocated, packing and preparing orders for people in need. Mon & Wed 8-4:30pm plus extra hours when needed.

SECOND HARVEST NORTH CENTRAL FOOD BANK—Sandy McKay, 218-326-4420, sandy@secondharvestncfb.com

Distribution Assistants—Work on site at either the Baxter or Pequot Lakes MAC/NAPS location helping to register program participants or carry 40 lb boxes of food. Regular one day a month commitment preferred. Must be friendly, enjoy working with people, able to sit for short periods of time and/or lift 40 lb boxes of food. Wear casual, comfortable shoes and clothing.

SOIL AND WATER CONSERVATION DISTRICT—Melissa Barrick, 218-828-6197 or Melissa.barrick@crowwingswcd.org

Help preserve our natural resources—Volunteers needed for Shoreline Restoration and Management Projects. Work is sporadic. If interested in working outdoors and have a green thumb; please give us a call.

SOO LINE DEPOT MUSEUM CROSBY—Myrna Nelson, 218-678-2505 or 218-545-1166, cchps@crosbyironton.net, or www.cuyunahistory.org

Team Members—We are looking for energetic and outgoing individuals who are willing to help us in our mission to preserve and share the key unique history in our area. History about the area is important but a friendly smile and great personality is even better. Give us a call, we'd love to have you on the team.

SPECIAL OLYMPICS-BRAINERD AREA LAKERS—Shawn Thayer, 218-820-2537, sthayer8@gmail.com

Coach—Coach adult athletes in Basketball, Aquatics, Bowling, Flag Football or Track and Field. Sports seasons last eight weeks, with practices lasting 1 1/2 hours once per week. Training is provided by Special Olympics Minnesota staff.

Local Sports Management Team Member—Provide general management direction and administrative support to ensure the delivery of quality Special Olympics sports training programs and athletic competition events that are available to all eligible individuals in the Brainerd Lakes Area. Meet once per month.

TAX AIDE—218-824-1345

Volunteer Preparers—If you have a computer, accounting experience and a strong passion to help others get their income taxes done, then this is the perfect volunteer opportunity for you. It's never too late or early to sign-up. Training is held around the first of the year.

THE CENTER—DeAnn Barry or Melody Banks 218-829-9345

Front Desk Greeter—Volunteers needed 8-12pm or 12-4pm.

Gift Shop Clerk—Mon through Fri 10-4pm.

Bingo Callers—Bingo volunteers needed on Wed.

Donut Production Crew—Volunteers needed on Thur.

THE SHOP—Cindy Moore, 218-838-7014

Mentors—Interact one on one with youth ages 14-21. Assist with activities, play games, and teach them a new skill etc. Hours are Wed-Sat 3-9pm and Sun 3-7pm.

Bicycle Repairs—We are in need of a volunteer to help mentor our youth on all facets of bicycle repairs. Flexible schedule.

TRIAD—Tina Elder or Haley Gottsch, 218-829-4749

Core Management Team Member—TRIAD is a collaboration between law enforcement and adults 55+ in the community who work together on a joint approach to crime issues that affect seniors. Provide general management/leadership direction and administrative support to ensure the delivery of quality programs to individuals in Crow Wing County.

UNITED WAY OF CROW WING & SOUTHERN CASS COUNTIES—Jennifer Smith, Jennifer.uw@brainerd.net, 218-829-2619

Special Events Volunteers—Volunteers needed for special events and various projects.

WILD & FREE WILDLIFE REHAB—Penny Koehler, 763-242-6330; or Dr. Deb Eskedahl 320-692-4180

Animal Transporter—Pick up injured or orphaned animals throughout Northern Minnesota and return to Garrison Animal Hospital. Days and hours vary.

Fundraiser—Help with various fundraising events throughout the year. Days and hours vary.

WOMEN'S CENTER OF MID MN—Vicki Flor, 218-828-0022, Ext. 1006 mmwomctr@integra.net

Children's Mentor—If you like making kids smile, this is for you. Take your choice of playing games, reading, or doing crafts with resident children, toddlers through teens. Hours are 6-8pm on Tuesday evenings.

Legal Advocate—Provide emotional support and information during court hearings to battered women seeking protective orders. Intensive training provided. Must be available Wed and Fri afternoons.

Security/Receptionist—Alex & Brandon Child Safety Center is looking for someone to answer phones and do security during supervised visits and safe exchanges. This is a safe environment and has a friendly atmosphere.