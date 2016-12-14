Adult Volunteer of the Month: Ray Holm

Family: Wife, Sandy; two daughters, Kristina and Sonja; and granddaughter, Adysen, all living in Portland, Ore.

Volunteer activities: Peace Corp Colombia, three years; Mission Township supervisor, Mission Township, nine years; help organize Mission Fire Department and Mission Park; help build Mission Town Hall and Fire Hall; 21 years Mission firefighter; six years (nearly!) Lakeland Public TV board member.

I volunteer because: "I love community interaction and working with people on public projects."

My most rewarding volunteer experience is or has been: Peace Corp in Colombia 1966. Learn a new language, organize community projects, what a learning experience!

Nominated by: Dan Hegstad, KAWB station manager

To nominate an adult volunteer of the month, notify Monica at 218-270-4859 or mhusen@girlscoutslp.org.