    Adult Volunteer of the Month: Ray Holm

    By Pineandlakes Echo Journal Today at 2:10 p.m.
    Ray Holm

    Crow Wing County Volunteer Coordinators Association recently announced Ray Holm as Adult Volunteer for the Month.

    Hometown: Mission Township (south of Crosslake), Merrifield, Minn., 44 years; Minneapolis 25 years; Sweden seven years.

    Family: Wife, Sandy; two daughters, Kristina and Sonja; and granddaughter, Adysen, all living in Portland, Ore.

    Volunteer activities: Peace Corp Colombia, three years; Mission Township supervisor, Mission Township, nine years; help organize Mission Fire Department and Mission Park; help build Mission Town Hall and Fire Hall; 21 years Mission firefighter; six years (nearly!) Lakeland Public TV board member.

    I volunteer because: "I love community interaction and working with people on public projects."

    My most rewarding volunteer experience is or has been: Peace Corp in Colombia 1966. Learn a new language, organize community projects, what a learning experience!

    Nominated by: Dan Hegstad, KAWB station manager

    To nominate an adult volunteer of the month, notify Monica at 218-270-4859 or mhusen@girlscoutslp.org.

