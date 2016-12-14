Region Five to receive $440,000 in funding for Sprout

ArtPlace America awarded $440,000 to the Region Five Development Commission to support an economic development opportunity that uses culinary, functional and nonfunctional art installations and experiences intended to make Sprout Growers and Makers Marketplace in Little Falls a destination as well as representing the unique cultural diversity of central Minnesota.

Sprout Growers and Makers Marketplace is a newly constructed 20,000-square-foot local food processing facility, cooking demonstration kitchen and indoor winter marketplace for growers and makers, established by a cadre of thinkers over the last six years who hosted its grand opening April 1.

Sprout Marketplace offers a unique community engagement setting that creatively engages residents to design projects and intrinsic/social programming at a one-of-a-kind regional space where art/culture/food increase cultural appreciation and offer positive economic impacts, a news release stated.

"Our opportunities include cultural appreciation and alignment of arts and food sectors that can be enjoyed by all residents as well as increased economic prosperity through access and awareness of underserved growers and makers of the region," Arlene Jones, manager and founder of Sprout, said in the release.

"The project involves committed culinary and culturally diverse artists in many areas - visual, dance, film, folk and music - showing that addressing economic prosperity can be done in ways that improve social cohesion, and this regional opportunity does just that," Cheryal Hills, executive director of Region Five, said in the release.

"A variety of works funded through the ArtPlace support including traditional, contemporary, sculptural, interactive or collaborative art will be utilized to share stories, deepen experiences and to enhance additional purchases of food and art at the Sprout Marketplace," local artist Heidi Jeub said in the release.

What will this effort deliver?

• Commissioned art: Project core team members from Sprout, Region Five Development Commission, The Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe, 3 Cheers Hospitality, the Latino Economic Development Corporation and local grower artists with trusted relationships within grower, Amish and Somali communities, will meet with culturally diverse communities to prioritize commissioned art that will reside at the Sprout Marketplace to allow for ongoing conversation and appreciation of diverse cultural heritage.

• Art demonstrations: In addition to commissioned art from culturally diverse artists, grant funds will support performing artists and artist demonstrations coordinated for general public on open marketplace dates.

• Multicultural culinary art demonstration and cooking classes: Core team members will engage regional culinary artists/chefs to set cooking demonstrations and cooking classes of heritage recipes, alongside community members.

• Business classes: Growers and artists will set forth a schedule of learning opportunities, such as succession planning, that increase economic prosperity.

"Deployment of a variety of art forms selected to address economic development offers mutually beneficial impacts," the release stated. "Artists partner with local growers at Sprout Marketplace to increase economic benefits and livable wages for both. All activities improve the region's way of doing business, create an improved ecosystem that collectively provides new experiences for residents to financially prosper, and welcome all residents to participate and learn from each other in ways that inspire future initiatives."

ArtPlace America's National Creative Placemaking Fund is a highly competitive national program - funding 2 percent of initial applications - that invests money in communities across the country in which artists, arts organizations, and arts and culture activity will help drive community development.

The organization specifically looks to fund development projects in the sectors of agriculture and food, economic development, education and youth, environment and energy, health, housing, immigration, public safety, transportation or workforce development.