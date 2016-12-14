WIC supports healthy eating for young families

WIC staff assists participants in learning about nutritious foods for a healthy pregnancy and birth, supports breastfeeding while helping new moms meet their breastfeeding goals, and provides individual nutritional information to caregivers of young children so that they are healthy, happy and ready to learn.

WIC provides vouchers for a variety of nutritious foods, including fruits and vegetables, low-fat milk, cheese, yogurt, eggs, whole grain cereals, bread, tortillas, pasta, baby foods and more. Information and referrals to other health care providers and community resources are provided as needed.

Pregnant and postpartum women, infants and children up to age 5 who meet income guidelines are eligible. Foster parents may apply on behalf of the foster child. If a family member is currently participating in any of the following programs, he or she is automatically eligible for the WIC program: Medical Assistance (MA), SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program), Minnesota Family Investment Program, fuel assistance, reduced or free school lunch, Head Start, Supplemental Security Income (SSI).

If the family is income eligible under the MA guidelines but not yet enrolled, they may be determined presumptively eligible as long as they plan to apply for MA.