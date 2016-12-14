Jenkins: Veterans Park to see updates in spring

Parks and recreation committee member Missy Walton said much of the current playground equipment is not up to code, but the old pieces that are usable will be placed near the baseball field in Jenkins for future use.

Planned park updates also include new restrooms with running water, which Walton hopes will persuade residents to use the park for large gatherings such as family reunions.

While plans are in place, the parks and recreation committee is still in need of funds for the updates. Walton said the group plans to present the proposal to all the local businesses by the end of the year, asking them to contribute funds, and will begin talking to individual residents in the spring.

Anyone who wishes to make a tax deductible donation can call Walton at 218-232-5038 or Jenkins City Hall at 218-568-5945.