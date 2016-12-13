The city's operating revenue budget was set at $2,703,583 and the operating expenditure budget at $2,692,663. Both totals are an increase of roughly $390,000 from 2016.

The tax levy was set at $1,887,693, which is an increase of $89,900, or 5 percent, from 2016.

The projected tax rate, however, decreased slightly to 42.44 percent, which is a reduction of about 0.243 percent from 2016. This means the tax capacity of a residence valued at $100,000 would be $718 - the same as in 2016.

When residents pay taxes, 45 percent goes to the city, 39 percent to Crow Wing County and 15 percent to the Pequot Lakes School District.

Of the city's expenditure budget, the biggest portion goes to public safety (31 percent), followed by general government operations at 28 percent and public works at 15 percent.

City Administrator Joe Rudberg said his full budget and levy presentation can be found at www.cityofbreezypointmn.us, along with the full budget report for 2017.

After Rudberg's presentation, Mayor Tom Lillehei opened the floor to residents in attendance to ask questions if they wished, but there were no questions.

Lillehei then announced that it was the last meeting for council members Diane Williams and Otto Schmid, as they did not seek re-election, and presented them gifts as a thank you for serving the city.

"Between the two of you, you've had many, many years of service, and it has been a pleasure working with both of you," Lillehei said. "We've had our differences from time to time, but that is what we are here for is to present the concerns and represent our constituents. Myself, especially, and the staff thank you for your service."

Williams expressed her gratitude for being chosen to serve on the council.

"I've had the opportunity to work with a lot of wonderful people; I think our city is great," she said. "It's just been a great experience, and I feel privileged that I was entrusted with this position."

Schmid did the same.

"It was a real distinction to represent the people of Breezy Point. It's a great city," he said.

"I think the future looks pretty good for the city ... I just want to thank you all for making these eight years an enjoyable experience."

Council members Michael Moroni and Gary Bakken also thanked Williams and Schmid for their service.

In other business Monday, the council approved the liquor license renewals for the following establishments for 2017: Commander/JJ's, Breezy Point Resort, Antlers, Deacon's Lodge, Primetime, Pelican Square and Billy's Bar & Grill.

The approval is dependent upon the businesses complying with liquor license laws and submitting required documentation.

The Breezy Point Police Department responded to 187 incidents in November, including four thefts, two traffic arrests, six crashes and one fire.

The regular council meeting for January will take place at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3, because of the New Year's holiday.