It wasn't nirvana and there were road blocks, but they seemed surmountable. The American dream was of a chicken in every pot.

I don't think that is so today.

Tunnel vision seems evident when "lower class" (poor) can't see the way out of their situations and the "upper class" can't understand what blocks the way for the poor. Poverty is not intentional but due to internal and external factors. It is hard to build or believe in a better future when you are struggling with meeting daily needs. For the "upper class," meeting the basic needs is a given.

The reasons for being poor are as varied as the people. Wages are too low, structural racism, generational belief will repeat cycle, poor money management, mental health, disability, Social Security not sufficient, disparity in society, recovering from illness or bankruptcy, and addiction, to name a few.

Ongoing traumas and fears hold people back from moving on. The Pine River-Backus Family Center (PRBFC) works hard to break these cycles with tools and programs to meet basic needs and referrals for finding ways out.

The PRBFC is a center for hope. Hope for daily living needs being met. Hope because people do care and believe in you.

We are all a part of one community and worthy of dignity and respect. We help somebody one day and tomorrow may bring the chance for someone to help you.

Please support our mission by donating to PRBFC at PO Box 1, Pine River, MN 56474.

Kathleen Stephan is a volunteer at the Pine River-Backus Family Center who will contribute stories as the family center celebrates its 20th anniversary.