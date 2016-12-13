Faith in Action volunteers go the distance

Volunteers choose how often, when and how far they like to drive.

Three volunteers were recognized this fall as dedicated drivers over the past nine years with Faith in Action. Together, Linda Olson, of Backus; Lorraine Enos, of Hackensack; and Bob King, of Backus, have driven over 110,000 miles.

"I love meeting new people," Enos said. "This is the best 'job' I've ever had."

Faith in Action volunteer drivers provide transportation to the clinic, grocery store, food shelf, church or medical appointments.

"The miles covered give volunteers plenty of time to enjoy conversation and friendship many of our care receivers need," said Faith in Action director Theresa Eclov. "It's a win-win for everyone."

Volunteers also help out closer to home with friendly visits and respite, phone reassurance, meal delivery, assistance with housework or chores, or simple home repairs.

Volunteer drivers are greatly needed during the winter months in Cass County. Choose to help with chores, friendly visiting (men and women), transportation, light housekeeping or respite, including when and how often.

Call Faith in Action at 218-675-5435 or visit www.faithinactioncass.com for more information or to volunteer.