Pequot Lakes: Sjoblad ends 20-year run of public service

"When I was younger I taught government in school and was always interested in it," Sjoblad said. "I'd been working in Brainerd and had kind of lost touch with the city, and I felt kind of bad about it. It was the beginning of a long thing."

During that 20-year span, Sjoblad went from Sibley Township Board member to Pequot Lakes City Council member to Pequot Lakes mayor. He was a key player when the city and township merged in 2002, and was instrumental in the Highway 371 expansion project east of downtown Pequot Lakes.

After seeing these and other projects to completion, Sjoblad, 74, is ready to retire from public service. He attended his last city council meeting Tuesday, Dec. 6.

"It was really fun to do this. I've always been a starter, and I'll let other people finish who are more talented than me," he said with a laugh while reflecting on his years of service.

A retired educator, Sjoblad said Lance Schmidt - a former student - was the Sibley Township Board member who asked Sjoblad to serve the remainder of his term. Sjoblad joined town board members Dorothy Marchwick and Mary Pfeiffer, and Cathy Malecha was town clerk then.

He won two elections to the town board, and accomplishments included creating a zoning package for the township with others' help that the city eventually adopted, building a town hall and merging with Pequot Lakes.

"One day I got a little worried. Townships are really defenseless regarding annexation," Sjoblad said, and Sibley Township was surrounded by Jenkins, Breezy Point, Pequot Lakes and Nisswa.

The township researched becoming its own city, but discovered that wasn't an option.

"Then (Pequot Lakes City Council member) Greg Welu and I sat down in his screen porch and drank coffee and talked about the possibility of us joining Pequot Lakes," Sjoblad said, noting council member Joanne Johnson also got involved.

The worry was that neighboring cities would annex prime pieces of the township, leaving the township with the worst land to govern. In June 2002, the township board and Pequot Lakes City Council agreed to merge.

"It was the first non-hostile annexation that ever happened," Sjoblad said.

In an election that year, three town board members were elected to a seven-person Pequot Lakes City Council, including Sjoblad. He won a total of three four-year city council terms, and then a two-year mayoral term that ends this year.

Sjoblad said he's the only council member who served through the entire planning process for the Highway 371 four-lane expansion project that will be complete next year.

"For a time I was a lone ranger on the bypass," he said, noting he's proud to have helped rescue the park and core of the city that a through-town highway would have affected.

Other accomplishments he cited include having all city streets paved; adopting a good comprehensive plan that focuses on green, safe and rural; buying the current city hall building; and creating the city library.

"I'm proud of that," Sjoblad said of the library. "It's all volunteer. We've never paid a wage."

He's also proud of more recent accomplishments, including improving the police department, establishing a fire substation in Breezy Point, switching to a city administrator form of government and installing a new sewer system.

"Our parks are unbelievable for the size of this city and pretty heavily used," he added.

Sjoblad will miss working with the city's maintenance department. There was no plan for city streets when the township and city merged, and Sjoblad said he sat with maintenance supervisor Mike Loven to develop a five- and 10-year plan.

He's proud of the attitude the city council has had toward city staff.

"The reward has been that we have a really super staff of people," he said.

Sjoblad encourages citizens to participate in municipal government.

"I think citizens who are concerned about their city should get involved. If you have questions, ask. I think we should never have a council meeting where no one is here," he said.

Reflecting on his years of service, Sjoblad said: "I just went one year at a time."

Now he's ready to embrace full retirement.

"I'm 74 and I've got grandkids playing sports. I have a daughter who lives in Milwaukee," he said, noting he'll have more time for family.

"There's other great thinkers in this town and I don't need to be here," he said. "This is a good town and I think we've just started to blossom."