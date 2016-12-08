PR-B Community Education offers classes

Wood hammered project

A wood hammered project class will be available from 3-5 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14, in the Pine River-Backus Elementary School Room 34. The project will involve creating a design into the wood with a variety of different hammers.

Fee is $5.

Let's Deck Our House With Holiday Cheer

Enjoy three days of holiday creations from 3-5:15 p.m. Wednesday to Friday, Dec. 14-16, in Pine River-Backus High School Room 255. Decorate ornaments and make holiday cards and other holiday decorations.

Fee is $15.

Secrets to Surviving Life Change

This class will share ideas, information and inspiration to surviving menopause, wherever you are in the process, from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15, in the Pine River-Backus High School FACS Room 49.

Learn different herbal and natural remedies to survive hot flashes, mood swings, weight gain and sleeplessness associated with a woman's changing body. Share information, recipes and support. Those who attend will make a blend to take home.

Fee is $10.