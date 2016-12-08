Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    PR-B Community Education offers classes

    By Pineandlakes Echo Journal Today at 11:25 a.m.

    Pine River-Backus Community Education will offer the following upcoming classes. Register at 218-587-2080 or online at revtrak.prbschools.org.

    Wood hammered project

    A wood hammered project class will be available from 3-5 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14, in the Pine River-Backus Elementary School Room 34. The project will involve creating a design into the wood with a variety of different hammers.

    Fee is $5.

    Let's Deck Our House With Holiday Cheer

    Enjoy three days of holiday creations from 3-5:15 p.m. Wednesday to Friday, Dec. 14-16, in Pine River-Backus High School Room 255. Decorate ornaments and make holiday cards and other holiday decorations.

    Fee is $15.

    Secrets to Surviving Life Change

    This class will share ideas, information and inspiration to surviving menopause, wherever you are in the process, from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15, in the Pine River-Backus High School FACS Room 49.

    Learn different herbal and natural remedies to survive hot flashes, mood swings, weight gain and sleeplessness associated with a woman's changing body. Share information, recipes and support. Those who attend will make a blend to take home.

    Fee is $10.

    Explore related topics:NewsPine River-Backus Community EducationPine River-BackusPine River-Backus SchoolsWood hammered projectholiday decorating classmenopause class
    Advertisement
    randomness