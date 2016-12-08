PR-B Community Education offers classes
Pine River-Backus Community Education will offer the following upcoming classes. Register at 218-587-2080 or online at revtrak.prbschools.org.
Wood hammered project
A wood hammered project class will be available from 3-5 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14, in the Pine River-Backus Elementary School Room 34. The project will involve creating a design into the wood with a variety of different hammers.
Fee is $5.
Let's Deck Our House With Holiday Cheer
Enjoy three days of holiday creations from 3-5:15 p.m. Wednesday to Friday, Dec. 14-16, in Pine River-Backus High School Room 255. Decorate ornaments and make holiday cards and other holiday decorations.
Fee is $15.
Secrets to Surviving Life Change
This class will share ideas, information and inspiration to surviving menopause, wherever you are in the process, from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15, in the Pine River-Backus High School FACS Room 49.
Learn different herbal and natural remedies to survive hot flashes, mood swings, weight gain and sleeplessness associated with a woman's changing body. Share information, recipes and support. Those who attend will make a blend to take home.
Fee is $10.