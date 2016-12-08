Woodturning, glass star classes offered in Pequot Lakes

Join Tom Larson to learn the basics or practice a new technique in this woodturning class that will meet from 6-10 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13, at 1912 Woodcrest Road, Brainerd.

Learn about the basic spindle with several types of cuts using a variety of chisels and go home with a finished piece.

Class fee is $83 and includes all supplies.

Woodturning - Wooden Bowl

Instructor Tom Larson will host a wooden bowl woodturning class from 6-10 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14, at 1912 Woodcrest Road, Brainerd, that will be particularly useful for newer turners who want to build and practice their turning skills.

Safety, lathe operation, tools and sharpening with be discussed and demonstrated. Participants will turn a "chunk" of wood into a bowl.

Class fee is $83 and includes all supplies.

3D Glass Star

A 3D glass star class is open to all skill levels and will meet from 6-8:45 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20, in the Pequot Lakes High School Art Room D126.

Participants will make a 3-dimensional sparkling beveled glass star. Learn simple foiling and soldering techniques and complete the project in class. Tools will be provided for use in class.

Students must provide their own protective eyewear; eyeglasses are acceptable.

Class fee is $25; a fee of $30 for materials will be paid to the instructor, Laura Paycer of Wind and Water Stained Glass Studio, at the time of class.

Registration deadline is Dec. 13.