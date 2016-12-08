Displays will highlight cadet program opportunities, emergency services training and aerospace education as well as programs and materials available to educators.

Before assuming command of the cadet program at CWCS, Sechser filled the role of command chief master sergeant at the statewide Minnesota Encampment at Camp Ripley in July. Encampment is an age-appropriate military style camp teaching leadership theory and skills, physical training and aerospace education in a positive environment. As he stepped forward to lead physical fitness and military drill and ceremonies, he was carrying out a 75-year tradition of training for CAP.

This week the nation will mark the 75th anniversary of the bombing of Pearl Harbor. The idea of a civilian air corps began in the 1930s and eventually the Civil Air Patrol was formed under the Office of Civilian Defense (OCD) on Dec. 1, 1941. Enlistments in CAP soared until it was said that new CAP commander Major John .F Curry was the only active military general commanding an army of over 200,000 civilians. Oversight of CAP was eventually transferred to the Army Air Force, and later to the newly formed U.S. Air Force.

A CAP formed in Brainerd in 1944, with many connections from throughout the area. The manager of the Brainerd airport, Burt Garrett, was an early member who came from the Manhattan Beach/Pine River areas. His knowledge of flight training and aviation mechanics was a huge asset to the early area CAP.

After the war, Congress mandated CAP to promote aerospace education, emergency services and cadet leadership training. The new CWCS was reformed in the early 1950s by Commander Eugene Stanich, and has been an active part of the community ever since.

Cadet Finnegan O'Dell of Pine River joined CAP in March, and is already progressing rapidly in the program. He was named as an honor cadet at Minnesota Encampment, showing excellence in everything from physical training to academic knowledge of CAP. With his new rank of cadet staff sergeant, O'Dell has accepted an assignment of flight sergeant, helping to plan and implement weekly lesson plans leading a flight of cadets.

O'Dell has participated in missing persons searches with CAP ground team members, including his older brother, Chief Master Sergeant Elijah O'Dell.

Elijah specializes in emergency services, holding a Ground Team 1 rating. He was able to hone his skills through attendance at Hawk Mountain Ranger School in Kempton, Pa., for 10 days in July. Training in survival skills as well as search and rescue techniques proved to be immediately put to use at the local level when O'Dell and other CAP ground team members were called out on a missing person search in Motley within days of returning from Hawk Mountain.

Elijah has also taken a leadership role in CAP with his appointment as flight commander as well as Encampment and Minnesota Leadership Academy staff.

Former CWCS member, Cadet Captain Chris Trana, recently transferred his membership to a CAP unit in Tennessee where he is attending college. Trana not only attended a national CAP business school in 2015, but participated in Pararescue Training School in 2016, one of CAP's most physically challenging national activities. He is serving as his squadron cadet commander in Tennessee as well as on the state and regional cadet advisory councils in that state.

To learn more, call 218-829-7631 or visit the Facebook page (Crow Wing Composite Squadron of the Civil Air Patrol). Visit www.gocivilairpatrol.com or www.cap75th.