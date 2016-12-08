Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Card Games: Dec. 8, 2016

    By Pineandlakes Echo Journal Today at 10:32 a.m.

    500

    1 p.m. Tuesdays

    Pine River

    American Legion

    Tuesday, Nov. 29

    Bill Ellis, 3130; Shirley Cameron, 3060; Carol Furnstahl, 3030.

    John Holloway won the door prize.

    Bridge

    Monday, Nov. 28

    Jenkins VFW, 11 a.m.

    No scores.

    Tuesday, Nov. 29

    Whitefish Golf Course,

    12:30 p.m.

    Duplicate

    Ruthann Gottwaldt and Barb Bretz, 43.5; Jim Thompson and Lane Weber, 40.5; Ginny Hersey and Pat Nentl, 36.5; Doreen Jordan and Mary Doucette, 36; Lorraine Northagen and Helen McGrath, 35.

    Wednesday, Nov. 30

    Maucieri's, 11 a.m.

    No scores.

    Thursday, Dec. 1

    Whitefish Golf Course,

    12:30 p.m.

    Duplicate

    Jim Thompson and Lois Steffen, 29.5; Ginny Hersey and Pat Nentl, 29.5; Dale Dickie and Florence DeLong, 29.5; Bruce Peck and Joe Heal, 25.5; Lorraine Northagen and Carolyn Thompson, 24

    Friday, Dec. 2

    Crosslake Community Center,

    1 p.m.

    Jim Thompson, 4220; Carolyn Thompson, 3890; Bruce Peck, 3250.

    Anyone interested in joining any of the bridge games can contact Jim Thompson at 218-543-4688.

    Anyone interested in joining bridge at the Crosslake Community Center can call the center.

    Explore related topics:Newsbridge500Pine River American LegionJenkins VFW
    Advertisement
    randomness