Ideal Green Market will host a Holiday Gourmet Lunch and Silent Auction from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, at the Old Milwaukee Club, 35002 County Road 39, Pequot Lakes. Tickets are are available at Ideal Green Market. The menu will feature tenderized pork loin with sauce, rosemary roasted baby red potatoes, caesar salad and dessert for $20 per plate.

The silent auction will be from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Bidders need not be present to win but must claim and pay for winning bids by 2 p.m. The silent auction provides an opportunity to purchase unique gifts.

The market continues to be open to the public through the winter season at reduced hours on Wednesdays and Thursdays 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Fridays 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Saturdays 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. All shoppers are welcome. Memberships have grown to 212.

Register for volunteer training orientation. Class will run from 10 a.m. to noon Jan. 24 at the market site. The orientation provides an overview and procedures to volunteering at the co-op.

Classes feature the benefits of chaga tea and whole food meal prep. For more information, go to Ideal" target="_blank">idealgreenmarket.com/article/classes-winter. Ideal Green Market is a local, whole foods grocery store, managed by a food cooperative and is open to all shoppers. The mission of the co-op is to provide access to local, sustainable and healthy food and products. The variety of unique whole foods, local foods and products found at Ideal Green Market reflects this mission.

For more information and/or to offer input, email manager@idealgreenmarket.com; visit www.idealgreenmarket.com; like us on Facebook or call 218-543-6565.