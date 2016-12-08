National influenza vaccination week is Dec. 4-10

"Now is a great time to get your flu vaccine," Stacy Patnode, public health nurse with community services, said in the release. "National Influenza Vaccination Week serves as a reminder that there is still time to protect yourself and your family against influenza."

Flu season typically starts in the late fall and runs through February, but has been known to last well into May.

Influenza vaccinations are recommended for all Minnesotans 6 months of age and older. They are especially important for young children 6 months old to 5 years old, adults age 65 and older, people of any age with chronic medical conditions, pregnant women, people living with or caring for those at high risk for complications from influenza and health care workers.

"It is also important to note that since a person's immune protection from the vaccine declines over time, it is important to get the flu vaccine every year," Patnode said.

The vaccination costs vary depending on location, but it is usually covered by most health insurance, including Medicare and Medicaid. Primary care clinics in the area as well as many pharmacies have the flu vaccine available for all adults and children.

For more information on where to get the flu vaccine, call a primary care doctor or visit www.vaccinefinder.org to find a nearby pharmacy.