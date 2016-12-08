Ruud elected chair for NFWL board of directors

More than 5,000 elected women on the city, county and state level are members of NFWL.

"It is a privilege to be elected by this incredibly talented group of women who have stepped up to lead in their communities," Ruud said in a news release. "NFWL's members are intelligent, capable elected leaders who are driven to find solutions to problems and improve the lives of citizens they represent. I'm deeply honored to lead this group in 2017."

Ruud was elected by her peers at the 2016 NFWL annual conference in Orlando, Fla., where 116 elected women met to identify effective solutions to some of the nation's most timely and pressing issues. Providing a non-partisan environment that encourages dialogue and the sharing of information and experiences, women leaders are able to build coalitions, share the concerns of their constituents, and identify out-of-the-box solutions to the most pressing issues facing their communities today.

"We are so proud of Sen. Ruud and all she has accomplished," said Delaware Rep. Helene Keeley, NFWL's 2016 chair. "We are looking forward to her leadership in the foundation, and I know she will help us make next year one of the most exciting years NFWL has seen."

Ruud begins serving in her new position Jan. 1. The foundation will host its 2017 annual conference Nov. 14-18, 2017, in Minneapolis.