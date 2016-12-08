Crow Wing County receives financial reporting award

The Certificate for Excellence in Financial Reporting was awarded to Crow Wing County for its 2015 Comprehensive Annual Financial Report (CAFR). The Certificate of Achievement is the highest form of recognition in the area of governmental accounting and financial reporting, and its attainment represents a significant accomplishment by a government and its management. Crow Wing County is one of only 16 counties in the state that has achieved this award.

The Award for Outstanding Achievement in Popular Financial Reporting was awarded to Crow Wing County for its 2015 Popular Annual Financial Report (PAFR). The PAFR is a report that extracts information from the CAFR that is specifically designed to be readily accessible and easily understandable by the general public.

This award is a national award recognizing conformance with the highest standards for preparation of state and local government popular reports. Crow Wing County is one of four counties in the state that has received this award.

Crow Wing County is one of only four counties in the state to be awarded all three awards that are awarded annually from the GFOA.

Both the 2015 CAFR and PAFR are available at the Crow Wing County website at www.Crowwing.us.