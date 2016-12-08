Essentia Health to host Holiday Bazaar Dec. 16

The sights, sounds and smells of the season will be showcased in the River Room Grille and meeting rooms on the lower level of Essentia Health-St. Joseph's Medical Center, 523 N. Third St., Brainerd.

Arrive early for the best selection on the cookie walk. With the purchase of a tin, hand select the sweets and cookies to fill it.

Gift items from crafters will be available showcasing items for personal use and the home. There will also be themed and wrapped gift baskets on silent auction during the entire week of Dec. 12-16.

All funds raised at this event benefit direct patient care as gifted by the Essentia Health-St. Joseph's Medical Center Auxiliary.