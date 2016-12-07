Heritage Group North brings back holiday tradition

Those who attended received goodie bags from Santa Claus before the show that usually held an assortment of candy, an apple and unshelled peanuts. Members of Boy Scout Troop 73 filled the bags the day before the show. It was an accepted practice to let the Scouts liberally sample the candy as they filled the bags as a reward for their service.

Heritage Group North will re-create this Marlow Theater style show at the Historic Pine River Railway Depot where a viewing of "The Polar Express" will be held from 2:30-4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10.

The film is free to children ages 12 and under accompanied by an adult. There are only 80 seats available. Each child will receive a goodie bag.