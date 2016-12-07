Looking Back: Dec. 8, 2016

(Photo) Dorothy and Mary Ann Wannebo put on puppet shows for kindergartners, first-graders and second-graders at Pequot School. The puppet show was sponsored through Community Education.

30 years ago, Dec. 11, 1986

Area Christmas tree farmer Chuck Windmar was honored by the Minnesota Forestry Employees Association at the group's annual convention.

A complaint has been filed in Crow Wing Court alleging Breezy Point Council candidate Bill Dahlberg violated Minnesota's Fair Campaign Practices Act during the November 1986 election.

(Headline) Pine River's Kangas, Carlson are 'Athletes of the Week'

20 years ago, Dec. 12, 1996

(Headline) Breezy bans sex-oriented businesses: Temporary moratorium enacted pending final ordinance

(Headline) Pequot grade school enrollment jumps back to 600 students

Nisswa's oldest church marked its 70th birthday in a unique way: It changed its name. The community church is now "New Hope Community Church."

10 years ago, Dec. 7, 2006

(Headline) Postal Princess retires tiaras: Smiling Pequot Lakes Post Office clerk Dona McEnelly retires after 22 years

(Headline) Crosslake firefighters rescue dog from ice; authorities issue warnings

(Photo) Brandon Sterling scores the first goal in Northern Lakes' program history to give the Lightning a 1-0 lead in the first period against Bagley.

- Compiled by Theresa Bourke, Staff Writer