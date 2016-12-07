Backus: Council commends Braker

Braker did not win re-election in November. In 2017, new council member Tyler Smith, who was in attendance Monday, will join the council.

Braker concluded the meeting by thanking the city for its commendation and the gift of a plaque. Braker said he hopes the city continues to operate in a financially responsible manner and looks forward to the future.

In other business, the council:

• Learned the Powers Township residents receiving city water should have been connected Wednesday, Dec. 7, if test results show the pipe was correctly decontaminated.

• Agreed to have handicap grab rails in the city townhomes.

• Approved a resignation from the fire department and payroll for the fire department for 2016.