Pine River Parade of Lights set Saturday

An open house at the Pine River Information Center will follow the parade featuring Christmas cookies, hot chocolate and hot apple cider. A holiday bonfire will take place just south of the historic Pine River Railroad Depot and the fireworks are scheduled at 6:30 p.m.

Free horse-drawn wagon rides will take place downtown with pickup and dropoff at the Pine River Legion from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Legion will also sponsor its annual Lunch With Santa from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.