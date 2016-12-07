Police Blotter - Dec. 8, 2016

Report on Dec. 4 at 2:09 p.m. of a burglary on North Horseshoe Lake Road in Merrifield.

CRASHES: Report on Nov. 28 at 5:39 p.m. of a property damage crash on County Road 18 and County Road 4 in Nisswa.

Report on Dec. 2 at 9:44 p.m. of a property damage crash on State Highway 87 in Backus.

Report on Dec. 4 at 7:55 a.m. of a property damage crash on County Road 3 in Merrifield.

Report on Dec. 4 at 10:50 a.m. of a property damage crash on County Road 3 in Fifty Lakes.

Report on Dec. 4 at 2:06 p.m. of a property damage crash on County Road 1 in Emily.

THEFT: Report on Nov. 28 at 1:44 p.m. of a possible theft by swindle on Huxtable Point Road in Merrifield.

Breezy Point Police Department

CRASHES: Report on Nov. 28 at 6 p.m. of a property damage car/deer crash on County Road 11 and Violet Lane.

Report on Dec. 1 at 5:05 p.m. of a property damage car/deer crash on Red Oak Lane and County Road 11.

THEFT: Report on Dec. 3 at 10:32 a.m. of a theft on Breezy Point Drive.

Pequot Lakes Police Department

ANIMAL COMPLAINT: Report on Nov. 27 at 3:05 p.m. of an aggressive dog on North Washington Avenue.

Nisswa Police Department

BURGLARY: Report on Dec. 2 at 6:54 p.m. of a burglary in progress on East Linden Boulevard.

CRASH: Report on Dec. 4 at 8:54 p.m. of a property damage car/deer crash on County Road 77 and Nokomis Avenue.

TRAFFIC ARREST: Report on Nov. 28 at 10:16 p.m. of a driver arrested for careless driving, marijuana and paraphernalia on State Highway 371 and Clark Lake Road.

Cass County Sheriff's Department

BURGLARY: Report on Dec. 1 at 10:59 p.m. of a burglary on 40th Avenue in Hackensack.

CRASH: Report on Dec. 2 at 1:44 p.m. of a property damage crash on Murray Avenue in Pine River.