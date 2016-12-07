"By standard mail, I probably wouldn't mail after Dec. 15," said Pine River Postmaster Deb Rollins. "Priority would give you a few more days leeway, but with standard you should get it in as soon as possible. As the parcels grow, it takes a little longer, and if you want to be sure it gets there ... When it's slow it is possible parcels will be there in two to three days. When it's heavy, they will process express first, then priority, then first class and then the standard mail."

For those who like to push the envelope, some services can get packages to their destinations much closer to Christmas, but there are still limits.

"We have express service, which is a two-day service," said Lisa Douglass, clerk at the Backus Post Office. "People have right up to the 22nd if they want to push it. Otherwise the priority service is a three-day service but not guaranteed. Express is guaranteed. Then in the farther away states it can be five to seven days. I would send it two weeks ahead of time if you are going with standard service."

Rollins said mail volume during the holidays is three times what it is normally, though this year could be even more since the post office began accepting Amazon drops.

Time is only one factor in making certain a package ends up in the right hands. Address errors, poor packaging, shipping restrictions and security issues are also important considerations.

"Make sure they have a correct address and apartment number or unit number," Rollins said. "Use that secondary address so we don't have to guess who is there. Have a good, clear return address and where it is going. That takes care of it."

Without a complete address, some packages may need to go through additional steps to find their end locations, especially if a substitute carrier is covering a route.

In larger cities, stolen packages can be an issue, though Rollins said that is less common locally.

"If we don't feel it's a secure location, we don't leave it," Rollins said. "We leave a notice unless we were instructed by that person to leave it. Otherwise if it's not secure, we won't leave it."

For those who insist on having packages left at their doors, Rollins recommended taking steps to provide a secure location where the packages can be stored out of sight and out of the elements. Some residents leave totes outside their doors or buy larger mailboxes to protect parcels from rain and snow.

In apartments, Rollins said it is common to leave packages at the front office. Because of this, stolen packages aren't common in Rollins' area.

"I don't recall the last one we've had," Rollins said. "We try to be very vigilant on that. We just don't leave them if we don't think they're secure."

Of course, condition of the package upon arrival can also make or break a gift, literally.

"Perishables are best sent through priority service because it is a faster service," Douglas said. "I suggest bubble wrapping so things don't get crushed going to the other end. Everything should be packed as tightly as it can be."

"Just pack them so they are secure," Rollins said. "Put them in a sturdy box and then use bubble wrap and keep them really protected. The biggest thing would be a really secure package so nothing gets crushed."

Again, however, sending packages as early as possible is important.

"The earlier the better, but just write, 'Don't open til Christmas'," Rollins said.

Mondays and Fridays are the busiest shipping days at most local post offices, according to Rollins and Douglas. Currently there are many packages being sent, and cards and letters will follow closer to Christmas.

The U.S. Postal Service (USPS) says peak mailing day is Dec. 19 with over 7 million visitors nationwide. Peak delivery day is Dec. 22. The USPS estimates 16 billion cards and letters will be delivered between Thanksgiving and New Year's Eve. Packages and mail for troops should be sent early.

According to the USPS, 2016 Christmas deadlines will be Dec. 15 for retail ground, Dec. 20 for first class mail, Dec. 21 for priority mail and Dec. 23 for priority mail express.

To avoid shipping "glitches," the USPS recommends removing all batteries from toys, placing a card within the package with a delivery and return address, omitting a ZIP code if you don't know it, using only new boxes for stronger packaging, leaving space for cushioning, and stuffing hollow glass and fragile items with newspaper.