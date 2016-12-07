A couple of Pequot Lakes residents got their skis out though, just not the type of skis one expects to see this late in the year.

Sean Kaneski and Nate Haberman took to Sibley Lake on Friday, Dec. 2, with their water skis.

"It turned (to) December and the lake was just wide open, and it's like, 'I've got to try it,'" Kaneski said.

Never having water skied past October, Kaneski was worried about the low water temperature - which was 34 degrees. But with a wetsuit as protection against the cold, he said his experience was better than he had hoped.

"None of us had been in cold water like that before," he said. "So Nate actually went first. And we were so nervous that it was going to be so cold that he actually fell one time, and we about killed ourselves trying to whip the boat around to get to him, and it turned out he was fine."

Kaneski said when he finished his turn on the skis, he swam to shore just like he normally would have done in the summer.

"It really was not bad at all," he said.

While Kaneski decided to hang up his water skis for the winter, he said a December cruise around the lake might just become a tradition.

"Next year I'm debating whether we do a last season ski as a fundraiser," he said. "I think it'd be kind of fun ... I've seen other people do it before in October; I've never seen anyone do it in December."

Kaneski's water skiing adventure is a testament to just how warm the end of the year has been.

Despite a snowstorm just three weeks ago that closed schools and dumped about a foot of snow on the lakes area, green grass is visible again, and Minnesotans are beginning to wonder if winter will actually come.

Geoff Grochocinski, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Duluth, said parts of the state saw the second warmest November on record in 2016, with the average temperature in Duluth being around 40 degrees, as opposed to the average of about 29 degrees.

Because of the unusually high temperatures, Grochocinski has a message for those planning to go ice fishing this winter.

"I think this is a year that ice fishermen should be a little cautious," he said. "They're going to start fishing here within the next month or so, and a lot of them ... probably should consider that it was so warm in November and even still relatively warm now that the ice might not be as thick as it normally would be."

Lt. Joe Meyer, of the Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office, said ice fishermen need to keep an eye on two things when getting ready to get out on the ice.

"The temperature that we get in the next month or so and also the snow covering," he said. "The worst thing you want for ice is to get about two, three inches and then get a storm like we did (three weeks ago)."

National Weather Service meteorologist Bill Mokry said temperatures will likely drop in the next few days, which may benefit ice fishermen, as the highs should be in the upper teens and lows getting into single digits. While Mokry said these low temperatures will be a good first step for the lakes to start freezing, he added that there will still be a lot of cloud cover, which will trap heat in the atmosphere and not allow the water to freeze as fast as it otherwise would.

Even as lakes start to freeze, Meyer said fishermen still need to be smart.

"The biggest safety tip is just common sense," Meyer said. "We like to say that four inches of ice is needed for walking, at least six inches of ice for four-wheelers and up to 12 inches or more for vehicles."

The lakes area can expect 1-2 inches of snow in the next couple of days, and conditions required for that ice thickness should come later in the winter, as Grochocinski predicts La Niña conditions to approach, which he described as "colder than normal waters along the equatorial Pacific waters."

"And that ends up causing the jetstream to take a more southerly path than it normally would, which allows that Arctic air in Canada to come south into the upper Midwest," Grochocinski said. "I think we'll probably see a transition over the next couple months to a colder than normal winter."

Water skiing is probably off the table for the rest of the year, but enjoy the warmer weather now. It won't be around for long.