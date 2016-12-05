These volunteers provided more than 1,550 rides, delivered over 3,000 home meals to remote locations and spent over 100 hours providing respite for caregivers to get a break.

During this holiday season, community angels can support Faith in Action's services to people in need with an ornament on the Angel Tree. Donations made to Faith in Action before the holidays can be dedicated "in honor of" or "in memory of," someone you love or care for. These dedications are written upon special angel ornaments that decorate a tree in the Faith in Action office in Hackensack.

Faith in Action Volunteers serve the community by providing friendly visits, respite, meal delivery, homemaking, chores, minor home repair, ramp building and transportation to medical appointments, grocery store, food shelf or other errands. Faith in Action for Cass County is a grassroots volunteer program relying on local support to spread the word about available services, volunteer opportunities and the need for financial support.

If you know anyone in need of a friendly neighbor during the holiday season, or if you are interested in volunteering in the new year, contact Faith in Action at 218-675-5435 or email cassfia@uslink.net.

Photo Attached: Be an Angel by supporting Faith in Action during the Christmas season. Donations made in honor of or in memory of someone will be recognized by a special angel ornament on the Faith in Action Christmas Tree.