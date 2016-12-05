The nominee should be someone who deserves to be recognized for his or her contributions to the community in the past year. Someone who works behind the scenes to make the community a better place. Someone who volunteers tirelessly for the betterment of the community without giving it another thought.

To nominate someone, simply list his or her name, address and phone number, along with his or her 2016 community contributions and achievements, past community contributions and achievements, community volunteer work and any organization memberships.

Also include the name and phone number of the person submitting the nomination.

Submit that information by Friday, Dec. 16, in one of the following ways: email it to nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com; mail it to Echo Journal, Attention Nancy, P.O. Box 974, Brainerd, MN 56401; or drop it off at the Echo Publishing office in Pequot Lakes.

Our office is open from 8 a.m. to noon weekdays, and most days into the afternoon, and there is a drop box outside the door that we check daily.

For more information, call Nancy at 218-855-5877.

Echo Publishing sponsors the award and will provide an engraved plaque for the winner. We plan to announce the winner in a story in a future Echo Journal.

Past winners include: Susan Mathison-Young, 2015; Dave Badger, 2014; JoAnn Weaver, 2013; Tina Grewe, 2012; Dick Wilske, 2011; Wini Kristufek, 2010; Dave Guenther, 2009; Bob Spizzo, 2008; Forbes and Germaine Martinson, 2006; Cathy Malecha, 2005; Joe and Barb Bergquist, 2004; Ron and Darlene Schaefer, 2003; Erik Loge, 2002; Bernice Rohde, 2001; Dan Frank, 2000; Dorothy Yund, 1999; Kathy Trees, 1997; Laine Litzau, 1996; and Ed Larsen, 1995.