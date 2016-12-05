Vinaigrette, compound butters class offered in Pequot Lakes
Culinary chef Kara Super-Peterson will host an educational class on vinaigrettes and compound butters from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13, in the Pequot Lakes High School FACS room. Cost is $20.
This class will cover three simple vinaigrettes that can be used for multiple recipes along with three compound butters. Participants will toss one of the vinaigrettes into a salad that can be used for a holiday dinner.
Pre-registration is required. Contact Pequot Lakes Community Education at 218-568-9200.