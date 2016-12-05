Pequot to host Santa's Bobbin' Into Town event Dec. 10

The schedule is as follows:

3:30 p.m.: Santa and Mrs. Claus will lead story time and Jingles the Elf will make animal balloons at the Cole Memorial Building. There will be a magician, crafts and goodies.

4-6 p.m.: Miss Pequot Lakes royalty will host a bonfire with cocoa, s'mores and caroling. There will be free horse and wagon rides and a kids bobber hunt.

4:30-5:30 p.m.: Dinner for kids at the Hungry Loon Cafe for $4 and photos with Santa at the Jack Pine Center.

5 p.m.: Christmas for Vets veteran ceremony in the Trailside Park band shelter. A large wreath will be placed in honor of all veterans at the Veterans Memorial in Trailside Park.

6 p.m.: Light Up the Night parade on Government Drive from Pro-Build Lumber, then left on Main Street and left at the four-way stop.

There is no entry fee for the parade. Call Barb Merritt at 218-568-4695 for more information.