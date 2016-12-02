Pine River group enjoys Bone Builders program

Bone Builders is a free exercise program that uses light weights to build muscle strength and bone density. Chindvall attends the one-hour class a minimum of twice a week to stay in shape.

Because she keeps her body active, she remains independent and is able to continue to do those things that are important to her, such as volunteering at her church.

When asked, "What keeps you going to Bone Builders?" Chindvall replied, "It keeps you on your toes. There's friendship and fellowship. You're motivated by the group to exercise."

That's why you'll often find this Bone Builders group having coffee and doughnuts at the Pine River Bakery after class. Many people in the group have been going for five to 10 years, because of the community of friendship they've built.

Chindvall is a true inspiration to her fellow Bone Builders participants and the other eight Bone Builders sites in Cass County.

To learn more about RSVP Bone Builders or to find a class near you, contact Nicole Bach at 1-800-224-6451 or nbach@horizonhealthservices.com.