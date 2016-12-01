Lakewood Health to host Season of Lights Dec. 6

The program will include a performance by the Staples Boys Choir, a presentation by Dr. Julie Benson and Chaplain Daryl Jacobson about tools and support family and friends may find helpful in dealing with the loss of their loved one, especially around the holiday season, and a time for reflection and grieving. Refreshments will be served after the ceremony.

The Season of Lights is an opportunity to sponsor an illuminated tree light to remember and celebrate special individuals and loved ones. Green lights are $10, amber lights are $15, blue lights are $20, red lights are $25, and white lights are $50. Donations will be accepted anytime.

All donations will be dedicated to the continuation of Lakewood's hospice and palliative care programs.

The Season of Lights is sponsored by the Lakewood Health System Foundation and the hospice and palliative care programs, which are dedicated to improving the quality of life by providing resources, care and understanding for people with terminal illnesses, their caregivers and families.

For more information about Season of Lights or other donation opportunities through the Lakewood Health System Foundation, visit www.lakewoodhealthsystem.com or call Heidi Chapman at 218-894-8503.