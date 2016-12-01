SWCD obtains funds to fix Pine River rock dam

Recent funding from the state gave the Crow Wing SWCD more flexibility to meet constituents' needs, address longstanding issues and bring in young talent to learn about the industry.

The Pine River rock dam located on the Pine River just southeast of Cross Lake has exceeded its useful life, causing leakage and erosion on the dam's east bank. Should the dam fail, it would create a significant disturbance for the area's habitat, fish, aquatic vegetation, landowners and water recreation.

The recent increase in state funding has allowed the Crow Wing SWCD to lead a multi-agency effort to implement habitat improvement, protection and fish passage and connectivity for this dam. Also involved are the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, Crow Wing County and the Big Pine Lake Association.

The Crow Wing SWCD is working to secure additional grant funding to begin reconstruction of the existing dam, and is grateful to now have the resources to address this decades-old issue.

The additional local capacity funding has also allowed the Crow Wing SWCD to fund a work study position, bringing in a student from Central Lakes College. This student is getting valuable hands-on experience on what SWCDs do every day to help landowners, organizations and public entities protect and restore their natural resources.

Melissa Barrick, district manager of the Crow Wing SWCD, said this benefits SWCDs as well as students by training the next generation of aspiring soil and water experts.

"It's beneficial to get young people on board so that they can have the experiences necessary to make them marketable to SWCDs once they are out of school," said Barrick. "To our benefit, it then takes us less time to train them when they enter our workforce, and we are helping to assure that there are people passionate for this work in the future."