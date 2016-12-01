The purpose of the application is to develop staff capacity to implement the district's strategic plan.

"This is not a new direction," superintendent Chris Lindholm said. "In fact, this is us finding ways to provide good professional development and support for our principals, our school leadership teams, our faculty and staff ... What this grant is for is somewhere in the ballpark of $170,000 for professional development over the next three years."

In other action, the board agreed to allow sixth-graders to be a part of the Pequot Lakes/Pine River-Backus Road Crew varsity wrestling program. The Pine River-Backus School Board approved this action in November.

The board also approved a resolution designating depositories. Bremer Bank, Mid-Minnesota Federal Credit Union, First National Bank North, PMA Financial Network and Eagle Community Bank have all been designated as district depositories, and district office personnel have been authorized to have online banking access to them.

Additionally, board members approved 10 donations to the district, four of which have been earmarked for the high school's PBIS program totalling more than $9,300.

Board members Derrick Johnson and Valarie Wallin were not in attendance.

The school board will conduct its annual truth in taxation public meeting at 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 19, with its regular board meeting to follow.