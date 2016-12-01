Mayor Paul Allen said the flag was to be flown in that position out of respect for resident Curt Wannebo, who died Oct. 26.

In other business Nov. 1, the council:

• Approved the claims list as printed, including Crow Wing Power and Crosslake Communications.

• Heard from Allen that there will be a garage permit application to discuss during the planning and zoning portion of the next meeting.

Council member Marlene Yurek was not present.