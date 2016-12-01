Lake Shore: Police department receives kudos

The radar system will replace a nearly 20-year-old system in a squad.

Frank Scherf, northeast Minnesota liaison for the Office of Traffic Safety, explained the Toward Zero Deaths program to the Lake Shore City Council on Monday, Nov. 28. The program's goal is to reduce traffic fatalities, hopefully down to zero, through the four "E's", he said: enforcement, engineering, education and Emergency Medical Service.

Enforcement includes having the Office of Traffic Safety pay local law enforcement agencies to work extra hours to target speeding, impaired driving, distracted driving or seat belt use.

The four "E's" have resulted in a decrease in traffic fatalities, Scherf said.

Quarterly, he is able to pick two agencies to receive an outstanding agency award. Four liaisons choose agencies four times a year, so 32 agencies of 400 across the state receive the award each year.

"It's a huge pat on the back for Chief (Steve) Sundstrom and his officers," Scherf said. "You can be very proud of your police department here."

In other public safety news, Lake Shore police reported 117 incidents from Oct. 24-Nov. 27, including 58 traffic-related incidents and 59 miscellaneous calls.

Traffic-related activity included 41 traffic warnings and five traffic citations. Miscellaneous calls included 15 residential/business alarms, three suspicious activity, four disturbance complaints, two theft complaints, one burglary complaint and one property damage complaint.

Lake Shore police assisted other agencies three times.

City hall

The city's building committee will meet at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13, to continue discussions on renovating or rebuilding city hall. More information is being collected, though the council did learn there is asbestos in the building's ductwork, Mayor John Poston said.

In other business Monday, the council:

• Agreed to close city hall Fridays, Dec. 23 and Dec. 30.

• Talked about the good response of police, city staff and residents during the November snowstorm. The city received a thank you letter from Nisswa Mayor Harold Kraus for loaning a generator to Nisswa when that city hall lost power.

"When we have a storm, our community pulls together and helps others out," city administrator Teri Hasting said.

• Learned the city issued eight land use permits in October for a total valuation of $499,300. Permits included one dwelling, four accessory structures, one deck/porch/patio, two septic systems and three grading/shoreline alterations/steps.

The city has issued 69 permits so far this year for a total valuation of $2,461,500.

• Learned WSB, the engineering firm for the Trail 77 project, said costs increased $132,000 because of soils/muck they have encountered. The city will send a letter to Cass County to request funds to cover that shortfall.

• Learned the city needs easements for Trail 77, so requests will go to those property owners in the next few weeks.

• Agreed to change the road names Meadow Lane and Meadow Court to Crocker Lane and Crocker Court. The adjoining properties originally belonged to the Crocker family. This is not a city roadway and the city does not maintain it.