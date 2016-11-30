Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Card Games: Dec. 12, 2016

    By Pineandlakes Echo Journal Today at 2:38 p.m.

    500

    1 p.m. Tuesdays

    Pine River

    American Legion

    Tuesday, Nov. 22

    John Holloway, 4320; Carol Furnstahl, 2770; Bill Ellis, 2590.

    Wally Anderson won the door prize.

    Bridge

    Monday, Nov. 21

    Jenkins VFW, 11 a.m.

    No scores.

    Tuesday, Nov. 22

    Whitefish Golf Course,

    12:30 p.m.

    Duplicate

    Jim Thompson and Lane Weber, 29; Bruce Peck and Joe Heal, 26.5; Mary Kay Kendall and Mary Doucette, 26; Ginny Hersey and Pat Nentl, 26.

    Wednesday, Nov. 23

    Maucieri's, 11 a.m.

    No scores.

    Thursday, Nov. 24

    Whitefish Golf Course,

    12:30 p.m.

    Duplicate

    No game.

    Friday, Nov. 25

    Crosslake Community Center,

    1 p.m.

    No scores.

    Anyone interested in joining any of the bridge games can contact Jim Thompson at 218-543-4688.

    Anyone interested in joining bridge at the Crosslake Community Center can call the center.

    Explore related topics:Newsbridge500Pine River American LegionJenkins VFW
    Advertisement
    randomness