Scenic byway association holds annual meeting

Scenic byway chair Rod Nelson welcomed the group, recognizing representatives from scenic byway jurisdictions, Explore Minnesota Tourism and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, as well as visiting students, byway members and board members.

Retiring board members Dave Badger and Brian Peterson were thanked for their service. It was noted that Badger will continue to be active with the group as he carries on his red maple planting project, an effort inspired by retired Department of Natural Resources forester Keith Simar's comments in his 2015 keynote address to the scenic byway group.

New board members Cindy Mercer-Nelson from the Brainerd Lakes Chamber-Pequot Lakes office; Jim Bergquist, owner of Wind, Water and Wheels in Crosslake; and Connie Erickson, Crosslake Ideal Lions Club, were welcomed to three-year terms.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has been a cooperative partner with the Paul Bunyan Scenic Byway Association for many years. This is a strong working partnership, and the group was honored to enjoy a presentation from Maj. Jason Toth about the role of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in the St. Paul Headwaters region and how it fits into the national picture as well.

A current local project, the Linda Ulland Memorial Gardens, is being developed at the Crosslake Corps site by a committee led by board member Lynn Scharenbroich. Crosslake Corps site manager Corrine Hodapp spoke at the meeting about the new memorial pavers opportunity and fundraiser for the gardens.

Pavers are available for $60 each, which includes choice of engraved dedication, business name, memorial or meaningful short message on the paver. Completed pavers will be installed in the walkways of the memorial gardens to become part of the path itself.

Keynote speaker Carol Altepeter, regional representative for Explore Minnesota Tourism, recounted the history of the Paul Bunyan Scenic Byway from its start in 1998, seeking paved shoulders along Crow Wing County Road 16 as a way to improve safety for bicyclists trying to reach the new Paul Bunyan State Trail, to its ascension in 2005 as a nationally designated scenic byway highlighting its stories of national significance - the Paul Bunyan logging story and the family resorting story.

From its beginnings to today, the nonprofit Paul Bunyan Scenic Byway Association promotes, preserves and enhances area amenities along and near its route that are free and available to the public to enjoy. The group encourages area residents and visitors to "Support What You Enjoy" through volunteer time, in-kind donations and funding.

Supporting the byway association gives back to the 14 area cities and townships along its 54-mile route. Find out more at www.paulbunyanscenicbyway.org.