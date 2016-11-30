Application period starts Thursday, Dec. 1, with a deadline of Jan. 15, 2017.

Further information may be requested with a deadline of Feb. 15, 2017. Grants will be made on March 1, 2017, and projects should be completed in 2017.

Grants will be made for proposals that fit one or more of the following priorities: 1. Projects that enhance and protect surface and aquifer water quality in the Pine River Watershed; 2. Support sustainable riparian land management practices; 3. Protect habitat for native plants and animals.

Applicants can be lake associations, environmental groups or individuals. Projects proposed by the two parent organizations, WAPOA and PRWA, will also be considered.

To apply, go to the Pine River Watershed Alliance website at www.prwa.us, click "Resources & Links" to get grant guidelines and application. If there are questions, contact Ron Meyer at rnsmeyer@tds.net.

Land and Waters Preservation Trust was created by WAPOA and PRWA and is a Turn Key Fund of the Initiative Foundation. Land and Waters Trust is a grantmaking endowment fund directed to preserving and protecting the water quality in the Pine River Watershed.

More information is available from WAPOA, PRWA or the Initiative Foundation.