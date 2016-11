Police Blotter - Dec. 1, 2016

CRASHES: Report on Nov. 22 at 7:54 p.m. of a personal injury crash on County Road 1 and County Road 134 in Pine River.

Report on Nov. 26 at 4:23 a.m. of a property damage crash on County Road 19 and Rainbow Lane in Merrifield.

FIRES: Report on Nov. 23 at 4:42 a.m. of a fire on State Highway 371 in Nisswa.

Report on Nov. 26 at 5:46 p.m. of a fire on County Road 3 and Mission Park Drive in Merrifield.

Breezy Point Police Department

CRASH: Report on Nov. 22 at 8:47 a.m. of a property damage crash on County Road 11 and Wildwood Lane.

THEFT: Report on Nov. 21 at 3:37 p.m. of a theft on Breezy Point Drive. Two suspects were identified and one was taken into custody.

TRAFFIC ARREST: Report on Nov. 26 at 3:12 a.m. of a driver stopped for crossing the center line on County Road 3 and Pelican Beach Road in Merrifield. Driver was subsequently arrested for driving while impaired.

Nisswa Police Department

CRASHES: Report on Nov. 25 at 8:51 a.m. of a single-vehicle property damage crash on Main Street.

Report on Nov. 25 at 7:14 p.m. of a property damage crash on City Hall Street and Church Street.

Pequot Lakes Police Department

CRASH: Report on Nov. 23 at 11:51 p.m. of a property damage crash on State Highway 371 and Jokela Drive.

THEFT: Report on Nov. 26 at 11:12 a.m. of a theft on County Road 112.

Cass County Sheriff's Department

BURGLARY: Report on Nov. 25 at 9:09 p.m. of a burglary on Waseya Woods Drive in Lake Shore.

CRASHES: Report on Nov. 20 at 9:09 p.m. of a property damage crash on State Highway 371 in Backus.

Report on Nov. 22 at 10:51 a.m of a property damage crash on 48th Street in Pine River.

Report on Nov. 22 at 5:30 p.m. of a property damage crash on Pine Beach Road in East Gull Lake.

DUI: Report on Nov. 21 at 7:41 p.m. of a DUI on North Long Lake Drive in Backus.