It's easy to take the hundreds of miles of groomed snowmobile trails in the area for granted. It seems like the trails have always been here and, in fact, some are close to 50 years old. Did you ever wonder how they got there, who takes care of them and where the money comes from to do so?

The area snowmobile trail system exists thanks to clubs providing volunteers who work to obtain permission for trails to exist on state, county and private lands, and in road ditches. These volunteers created each trail by cutting and removing trees and stumps, leveling the ground and digging out rocks. Each fall these same volunteers spend hours removing downed trees and cutting brush in preparation for the snowmobiling season.

Why do clubs do this? Basically, if club volunteers don't do it, it won't get done. The DNR does not create, groom, clear or maintain the trails. Local snowmobile clubs and volunteers do it all. Even the Paul Bunyan Trail system is maintained by snowmobile clubs from Dec. 1 to March 31.

Money used for snowmobile trails comes mainly from snowmobile registration fees. It currently costs $26 per year to register a snowmobile, and there are about 200,000 registered snowmobiles in Minnesota. The DNR gets about half of that money for administration and enforcement.

Here are ways to help keep snowmobile trails open:

• Join a snowmobile club.

Even if you can't volunteer or attend meetings, your membership makes an impact. Numbers show officials who control funding that snowmobiling is a vital part of your community. Membership in the Minnesota United Snowmobilers Association (MnUSA) is often included in club membership fees. MnUSA works on snowmobile related issues locally, state and nation wide.

• Register your snowmobiles.

A large portion of funding comes from registration fees. The last two years have seen a dramatic drop in registrations, which results in less funding, meaning less money available to clubs to operate and maintain equipment. Non-registered snowmobiles will be ticketed this year.

• Volunteer.

It's fun and your help is needed.

• Respect property.

Stay on the trail. Landowners can at any time revoke permits, which means another trail lost.

Protect the trails by joining a club. Joining shows you care about the future of these trails and are doing something about it.

To learn more about the Gull Lake Drifters Snowmobile Club and receive membership information, go to BrainerdLakesAreaSnowmobileTrails.com (BLAST) or contact the Gull Lake Drifters at GullLakeDrifters1@gmail.com. Like the club on Facebook at Gull Lake Drifters to keep updated on conditions and club news.