Karen Bresnahan, who works with the Christmas for Kids program in the Pine River-Backus area, said the number of applicants so far this year seems to be similar to last year's lower numbers, but she has "no guess" as to why fewer families are asking for help.

All students at Pine River-Backus Schools receive applications for the program. To qualify, they must live full time in the school district, and Bresnahan said they typically look for students who use the free and reduced lunch program.

Wednesday, Dec. 7, is the deadline for PR-B families to apply, but those interested in helping can do so at any time. Donations of cash or toys can be dropped of at the Pine River-Backus Family Center. There are also donation boxes for toys at local businesses around town.

Bresnahan said they're especially looking for toys for kids ages 2 and under and items that older kids would enjoy.

Christmas for Kids in Pine River-Backus also works closely with Hackensack's program.

Families in other parts of the lakes area benefit from the Christmas for Kids program that covers Nisswa, Lake Shore, Pequot Lakes, Jenkins, Crosslake and Ideal Corners.

Board member Becky Wheeler has been working with the program for more than 20 years, and she echoed Bresnahan's concern that fewer families have been applying in recent years. She said it could be because of more jobs in the area.

"But we pray that it's not that people aren't aware of our program," Wheeler said.

Applicants in Wheeler's program must disclose their annual income and write a short essay about why they should be chosen to receive gifts.

"And sometimes we have to call them individually and just feel things out," Wheeler said, adding that they check to make sure families living close to Pine River or Brainerd have not also applied for other Christmas for Kids programs.

Those who wish to apply have until Saturday, Dec. 3, to do so and can pick up applications at the Pequot Lakes, Nisswa and Crosslake chambers, as well as Nisswa Elementary School, Eagle View Elementary School, Crosslake Food Shelf and Maucieri's in Crosslake.

Those wanting to make monetary donations can send cash to 21894 Tall Timbers Road, Nisswa, MN 56468, and mark it for Christmas for Kids. Schaefer's Foods in Nisswa has a donation bin, and Wheeler said any new, unwrapped toys are welcome.

There is also a wish tree at Schaefer's where families have left specific requests. Donors can take a piece of paper off the tree and shop for a certain item. Then they are to tape the paper request to the item they buy and return it to Schaefer's.

Wheeler advises people not to take requests off the tree if they do not intend to fill them.

Donations are also accepted at the Pequot Lakes and Nisswa chambers.

Anyone wishing to volunteer their time can help wrap presents any time after 4 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20, at the Nisswa Community Center. Pizza, soda and coffee will be provided free of charge.

Volunteers will deliver gifts to participating families in the Nisswa, Lake Shore, Pequot Lakes, Jenkins, Crosslake and Ideal Corners areas during the day on Christmas Eve, along with all the fixings for a Christmas dinner.