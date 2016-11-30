Pequot Lakes Woman's Club to meet Dec. 1
The Pequot Lakes Woman's Club will meet at 12:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1, at Sibley Terrace apartments, 31203 N. Oak St., Pequot Lakes.
Bring a friend to help pack Christmas cookies for cookie boxes to give to area Pequot Lakes residents who are homebound. The Pequot Lakes High School Girls Choir will be there at 1 p.m.
Enjoy annual fellowship and Christmas sing alongs.
Anyone who is unable to attend can drop off three to four dozen cookies at Sibley Terrace or at Weise Crafts & Variety store the morning of Dec. 1.