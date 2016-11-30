Donations needed for Pine River Parade of Lights fireworks

The goal is $3,500 and it has been halfway met.

Donations can be mailed to the Pine River Chamber, PO Box 131, Pine River, 56474 or dropped off at the Pine River Information Center.

A progressive Shop Local Day will occur Saturday, Dec. 3, to kick off the Parade of Lights week, featuring numerous open houses at businesses throughout the week. A progressive drawing will begin the week at participating businesses on Saturday, Dec. 3.

Also Saturday, Dec. 3, the American Legion's annual Arts & Crafts Sale Day will be 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Legion, and First Lutheran Church will host its annual Cookie Walk from 9 a.m. to noon.