Holiday at the Dam set Saturday in Crosslake

Swag bags featuring Crosslake merchant deals, discounts and information will be free to the first 150 adult attendees. Bring a new, unwrapped gift donation to the dam for Christmas for Kids, which offers less fortunate families in the community the opportunity to receive gifts and a meal to make their holiday special.

Also, Crosslake retailers will offer refreshments, deals, discounts, gift wrapping and more.

Christmas for Kids fundraiser

Bring a gift donation for Christmas for Kids at the 10th annual fundraiser from 4-7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, at Maucieri's Italian Bistro in Crosslake.

Those attending are asked to bring a new, unwrapped gift or cash, and they will receive one free beverage. Vendors will have items for sale, and there will be silent and live auctions.

One hundred percent of funds raised will go to help provide Christmas gifts and meals to local families.

Christmas Festival

Crosslake Evangelical Free Church will host activities for the family beginning at 4:30 p.m.