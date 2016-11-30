PR-B, PL high schools STRIVE to prepare seniors for future

STRIVE, which stands for "Students Taking a Renewed Interest in the Value of Education," is a program that helps high school seniors prepare for life after graduation.

Rotary Club member Dick Teegen is one of the brains behind the local STRIVE programs and said the main goal is to help seniors develop "goals and a basic plan for their lives" after high school.

The program accomplishes these goals by matching students with mentors and bringing in speakers on various topics, including perseverance, managing money, interviewing tips and setting goals.

After each presentation, mentors talk to the students about key takeaways and how they can apply a certain topic to their lives.

At the end of the program, if students fulfill certain agreed-upon criteria, they will receive a $400 scholarship to put toward any college of their choosing. Central Lakes College and Minnesota State-Wadena will match the scholarships.

The Pine River-Backus STRIVE program has 24 students this year and has awarded 40 scholarships since its beginning.

Scholarship criteria include graduating from high school, attending 90 percent of the twice-a-month programs, and completing a personal growth chart by the end of the school year. Teegen said the STRIVE program attracts a lot of students who want more guidance in their lives.

"In many cases, they have not gotten a great deal of parental guidance coming into their senior year," Teegen said. "When they go on for further education, in many cases (they) will be the first person in their family to get further education beyond high school."

The guidance counselor and 11th-grade teachers at Pine River-Backus encouraged students whom they thought would benefit most from the program to give it a try. A sure sign that STRIVE is positively impacting students is that additional students asked to join this year's program, even after the maximum capacity was met.

"Our feeling is, if they want to be in STRIVE, we're very, very pleased to accommodate," Teegen said.

PR-B guidance counselor Mary Siegan is grateful for STRIVE's presence at the school.

"I think it's an amazing program, and I think we're really lucky that they - the Rotary program - thought it was important enough to bring it to our school," Siegan said. "If you can find a program that you can take kids out of lunch and they're happy to do it, it's a winner."

The current STRIVE students are grateful for the help the program provides as well. Bryce Wolske said he originally joined STRIVE after hearing about the scholarship but ended up enjoying the experience more than he thought.

"They're actually giving me pointers and/or conversations that really mean something to what I'm looking to do," Wolske said. "And they're offering me things I didn't even know I could get."

Along with being informative, students also said STRIVE is completely stress-free.

"It's just a really relaxing environment. They're not pressuring you into doing anything," said senior Taylor Zaczkowski, whose older sister encouraged her to join STRIVE. "It's just a really good mentoring outlet."

One of the program's main goals, Teegen said, is to make sure students know what kind of jobs are available in the area and how much education or training certain jobs require.

Pequot Lakes

After seeing STRIVE's success at PR-B, the Rotary club decided to build a program at Pequot Lakes High School as well. Rotary club member Steve Hansen has worked with both programs and is heading up the Pequot Lakes division.

"It took a year or two for them to say 'OK,' but they last year said, 'Yes, we want the program,'" Hansen said. "The program has to be something the school wants, something the administration wants."

Pequot Lakes High School principal Chip Rankin believes STRIVE will help the school connect the community more.

"One of our strategic objectives from our school district for our board and the admin. team is the community connections," Rankin said. "And I think that STRIVE is an excellent opportunity for the community to engage in our school."

Rankin added that although the program is still new, the first two presentations had perfect attendance, so it seems to be a success so far.

The Pequot Lakes program is similar to the one at PR-B, with many of the same speakers. But Hansen said there are a couple differences, including a career day at Central Lakes College and a panel of local business owners near the end of the year, who will explain the positives and negatives of owning your own business.

Hansen ultimately hopes the Pequot Lakes students remember some key points from the speakers and feel better prepared for their futures.

"We hope to get as many as possible onto secondary education," Hansen said. "That's not totally our goal; we certainly push them in that direction, but it's more expanding that growing period for now and preparing them for that life after high school."

The Rotary Club of Brainerd sponsors STRIVE programs at Brainerd and Pillager high schools.