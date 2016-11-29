Friend runs over Forest Lake man when out snowplowing

When they were finished talking, Chrast put his Chevy pickup truck in reverse and accidentally ran over Almendinger, 60, of Forest Lake, police said.

The accident occurred about 4:20 a.m. in the parking lot of FedEx at 2560 Long Lake Road. Almendinger, who also worked as a dentist, died later that night at Hennepin County Medical Center in Minneapolis.

“They had just finished plowing the lot, and they were speaking with one another — determining where they would be going next to plow — when the accident occurred,” Lorne Rosand, a spokeswoman for the Roseville police, said.

Drugs and alcohol are not believed to be a factor, and Chrast has not been charged with a crime, Rosand said.

Almendinger was pinned under the frame of Chrast’s truck on the left front side, and the truck had to be lifted by a jack once paramedics arrived, Rosand said.

Almendinger, who was not breathing and had no pulse when paramedics arrived, regained a pulse after EMTs performed CPR for 15 minutes, Rosand said. He died about 8:20 p.m. at Hennepin County Medical Center due to complications from injuries he received.