A letter sent earlier this month to DNR Commissioner Tom Landwehr asks the state agency to "initiate appropriate legal action" to remedy what the council believes is a breach of contract by the county as a recipient of grant dollars.

The request is the latest action concerning the Mississippi River Northwoods property, a county-owned parcel set aside for preservation through the use of dollars from the Outdoor Heritage Fund. The Lessard-Sams council recommends projects to receive grants from the fund, a stash of state tax dollars constitutionally dedicated for land preservation by the 2008 Legacy Amendment.

"They (Crow Wing County) have taken action that is in conflict with what they asked for and received approval for," said Lessard-Sams member David Hartwell at the September meeting when the council voted on the matter. "If we don't take action, we are saying the accomplishment plans don't mean anything."

Acquired from the Potlatch Corporation in 2012 for more than $11 million, the Mississippi River Northwoods property is 2,000 acres nestled between the Brainerd Lakes Regional Airport and the Crow Wing County Landfill. It contains 2.7 miles of river shoreline and combined with adjacent properties, the land acquisition shielded more than 9 miles of contiguous Mississippi River shoreline from development.

At issue is whether an 11.5-mile designated multi-use trail system—which allows all-terrain vehicle use—is appropriate for land acquired for these specific purposes. Using existing forest roads and motorized trails carved through the property over its years in private ownership, the trail system does not include any new trails or widening of existing ones. The trail system was approved by the county earlier this year following a 2014 application by the Cuyuna Iron Range Riders, a local ATV club.

Crow Wing County officials maintain they were clear about how the land would be managed from the beginning, including potential trail designation. By announcing intentions to manage the land as they do all other county forests, county officials said this included the county's policy on permitting motorized use on those lands. The trails were open to motorized use once the county took ownership, which is Crow Wing County's policy for all its 105,000 acres of forest land unless specifically posted as closed.

"If they don't want ATV trails on property that is acquired, fine," said Tim Houle, Crow Wing County administrator, in an interview earlier this month. "Pass a rule that goes forward. But don't pass a rule ex post facto. But that's kind of what is happening here. We're being blamed ex post facto because new members of the council don't want ATVs on the property."

Lessard-Sams council members have expressed disappointment and exasperation as Crow Wing County proceeded with designation of the trail system. This includes the idea the county acted inconsistently with its accomplishment plan, a document describing the intentions and terms under which the Outdoor Heritage Fund dollars are disbursed.

"I get a little hot about this, because we've been over it and over it and over it," said Jane Kingston, Lessard-Sams council member, at the September meeting. "The county is saying we should have known. We're saying, they should have been forthright in telling us in the accomplishment plan. ... Is the council supposed to be aware of all the arcane, sub rosa conditions of land management in all 87 counties without having it square in the face?"

The November letter is the second request the council made of the DNR concerning the property. This summer, the council asked the DNR to cease consideration of a grant-in-aid funding application from the county for dollars from the DNR's Off-Highway Vehicle Trails Assistance Program. The program offers funding for trail systems to support maintenance, signage and enforcement.

After Lessard-Sams staff sought legal advice on how the council could proceed with its concerns, it was determined the council could not directly take legal action but must instead request it of the DNR, the holder of the Outdoor Heritage Fund grant agreements.

"Increased motorized access and use is incongruent with the original purpose of the appropriation and, the council believes, is in violation of the OHF (Outdoor Heritage Fund) accomplishment plan," the most recent letter stated. "In light of these multiple concerns, the LSOHC (Lessard-Sams Outdoor Heritage Council) respectfully requests DNR to initiate appropriate legal action to bring Crow Wing County back into compliance with the terms of the OHF accomplishment plan, the grant contract and the original purpose of the appropriation."

Among the possible legal remedies would be confiscation of the property from the county or a requirement of the millions in funds to be returned to the Outdoor Heritage Fund.

Sarah Strommen, assistant DNR commissioner, said Monday the state agency is engaging in internal discussions to determine its role in the conflict.

"We're still doing some internal evaluation in terms of what we think our ongoing role is enforcing that contract that has been closed out," Strommen said. "We need to understand what the DNR's real role and authority is with respect to the request made of us."

As for the grant-in-aid request, Strommen said the DNR is in the process of reaching out to the county and local ATV club.

"I think that we are hoping that some kind of amicable solution can be found short of initiating a legal action, in terms of working with the county and the local club and our staff that would be reviewing the county's proposal," Strommen said. "It's not uncommon when a grant-in-aid proposal comes to the DNR that there is back and forth with that proposal ... whether through that process and that practice, there's a way we can address the constitutional concerns, address the primary concerns."

Houle previously suggested the grant-in-aid application represented an opportunity for compromise, noting the DNR could request certain stipulations to alleviate some of the concerns of state officials. Comments submitted in an earlier public comment period suggested a compromise on the county's end could be discluding trails in the more ecologically sensitive shoreland areas—including near a bald eagle's nest—from the system. This compromise could shift the trail system to more focused routes on the southern end of the property, closer to Highway 210.

While some Lessard-Sams council members were adamant the county was in the wrong, others expressed a desire to seek a legal opinion more to settle the matter—one that's occupied the council's time at several meetings in at least the last year.

"Our grants come with strings and responsibilities," said Ron Schara, council member. "We have to step up and at least go through the process. ... (And) if the DNR and the attorney general choose to negotiate, that's their deal."

Rep. Denny McNamara, R-Hastings, said he felt the council arguably "should have been aware" of the county's policies in managing its forests at the time of approval.

"I would ask members that are saying we should move forward and tell them they are in violation, how do you say that when we bought this land and gave it to Crow Wing County to make it a county forest," McNamara said. "Some would argue they misled us and didn't remind us that their county forests are open unless marked closed. ... This is a mess."

The council ultimately approved drafting the letter to the DNR in an 8-3 vote, with McNamara opposed along with Rep. Leon Lillie, DFL-North St. Paul, and Chairman Bob Anderson.

Houle said the dispute as a whole is discouraging other northern Minnesota counties from working with the Lessard-Sams council, and he lamented the "chilling effect" the conflict has had on state-county relations. He made this assessment based on discussions with colleagues in other counties, he said.

"I've heard it," Houle said. "'You should watch out getting into partnership with them. You guys are having a rough go of it.'"

He pointed to the "no net loss" position several counties have taken, meaning any time the state or federal government acquires property, an equal amount of land is returned to private ownership. This position—which Crow Wing County does not endorse in policy—is meant to prevent too much land from being shielded from development and tax revenue.

Before the conflict developed over the Mississippi River Northwoods property, Houle said he viewed the partnership as a possible "third way" to thaw that decades-long antagonism. He said the deal represented local control and a way to continue earning revenue from conserved land through forestry management.

"That is the real loss in this spitting contest that the Lessard-Sams is engaged in," Houle said. "What do you think the message is to other counties that might consider that third way now? ... There are other ways to resolve disputes between grown ups, and spitting on one of them isn't one of them."