Chicken recall affects N.D., Minnesota

These items were shipped to retail stores in Florida, Iowa, Minnesota, Missouri and North Dakota.

The ready-to-eat grilled chicken breast items were produced on Aug. 1 and Aug. 29. The following products are subject to recall:

- 9-lb. foodservice bulk cases of "Fully Cooked Grilled Chicken Breast Fillets" with case code 22121.

- 22.5-lb. foodservice bulk cases of "Fully Cooked Flame Grilled Chicken Breast Fillets" with case code 22423.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number "EST. 45411" or "P-45411" inside the USDA mark of inspection.

The problem was discovered during a routine records review by the company when it was noted that a similar product had an appearance of being undercooked.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse health effects due to consumption of these products, the announcement said. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. The retail distribution list(s) will be posted on the FSIS website at www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls when available.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Wayne Farms LLC. at 1-800-241-3110. The order was issued last week.

Consumers with food safety questions can "Ask Karen," the FSIS virtual representative available 24 hours a day at AskKaren.gov or at m.askkaren.gov via smartphone. The toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline 1-888-MPHotline (1-888-674-6854) is available in English and Spanish and can be reached from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (Eastern Time) Monday through Friday. Recorded food safety messages are available 24 hours a day. The online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed at www.fsis.usda.gov/reportproblem, 24 hours a day.