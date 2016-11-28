Cass County seeking volunteers to serve on committees

Recommended for you

• Central Minnesota Emergency Medical Services Region: two citizens (advisory, alternate).

• Civil Service Commission: two citizens.

• County Extension Committee: one citizen each from commissioner districts 1 and 4.

• FEMA Food Shelf Board (Bi-County Community Action Programs): one citizen at large.

• Health, Human and Veteran Services Advisory Committee: one citizen each from commissioner districts 3, 4 and 5 and the Leech Lake Reservation; practicing physician, member representing low income, and member representing mental illness, developmental disability and elderly; three-year term for service provider, i.e. school administration, emergency services, Rural Minnesota Concentrated Employment Program.

• Housing and Redevelopment Authority: commissioner districts 2, 3 and 4.

• Medical Examiner: one-year term.

• Mississippi Headwaters Board: citizen at large.

• Planning Commission: one citizen from commissioner district 1, one at-large alternate from any commissioner district.

• Pine River Area Sanitary District: one citizen from Barclay Township and one citizen from Wilson Township.

Those interested in volunteering must complete the Cass County citizen application form. Per diem and mileage will be paid per Cass County policy.

For application forms and commissioner district information, visit www.co.cass.mn.us, email linda.husby@co.cass.mn.us or call the Cass County Administrator's Office at 218-547-7419.

The application deadline is Dec. 6. The Cass County Board is scheduled to make committee appointments at its regular meeting Jan. 3, 2017.